Donnie Freeman cancels UConn visit -- good news coming for Kentucky?

Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman visited Kentucky earlier this week and was supposed to visit UConn today; that is no longer the case. Jake McCreven of UConn Report reports that Freeman’s trip to UConn is off, a good sign for Kentucky. Alabama is also in the running.

Freeman was in Lexington April 14-15. Although he left Kentucky without committing, there was positive buzz about the Cats’ chances. A former top-10 recruit in the 2024 class, the 6’9″ power forward was a bright spot on a struggling Syracuse squad last season. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, starting 21 of 23 games, and missed almost a month early on due to a lower-leg injury. Freeman was projected to be a second-round pick in some mock drafts last spring, but decided to return to Syracuse for a sophomore season instead.

Freeman was born in the Bahamas and moved to the DMV area when he was six years old. In 2024, he played for the Bahamas National Team in the Olympics qualifiers. The Bahamian squad, which also included DeAndre Ayton, Eric Gordon, and Buddy Hield, made it to the championship round before losing to Spain. Kentucky assistant Mikhail McLean was an assistant coach on that team. Before Freeman’s visit to Lexington, McLean and Mo Williams were spotted FaceTiming with the big man outside of the Banner Boys’ house, showing off the signs the fraternity brothers had made for Kentucky’s incoming visitors.

Jeff Goodman added more smoke to the fire on Twitter, predicting that Duke transfer wing Nikolas Khamenia will end up at UConn and Freeman at Kentucky. Fingers crossed we get some good news soon. Until then, read up on Donnie Freeman in our Bio Blast, an in-depth breakdown of his game and potential fit at Kentucky on KSR+, and check out some highlights.

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