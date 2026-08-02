Don't count out Willie Cauley-Stein making another run in TBT...

Willie Cauley-Stein is leaving the door open for another run in The Basketball Tournament.

This year’s TBT run was supposed to be the last as a professional for Cauley-Stein. The 32-year-old said coming into the event (and even during it) that he planned to retire from pro ball once it wrapped up. But as La Familia made a deeper and deeper run toward winning TBT’s grand prize of $2 million, his love for the game slowly began to return.

“I don’t know, man. I don’t know,” Cauley-Stein said earlier this week about potentially retiring from hoops. “It’s hard to say, bro. It’s been a lot of fun playing in it this year.”

To boot, the former Kentucky big man had himself a productive stretch at TBT. He dropped 10 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game on Sunday with $2 million on the line, although it came in a 67-59 loss to Davis Steel. Across six games this summer for La Familia, WCS averaged 6.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per outing on 81.8 percent shooting.

He did that while battling an ankle injury early on in the tournament. The Big Blue Nation always cheers the loudest for the seven-footer, too. WCS knows that. He waited well after the final buzzer at Memorial Coliseum to sign as many autographs as possible.

Will losing in the championship light a fire under him to run it back again in 2027?

“I told Willie yesterday after shootaround. I said, Willie, you can play on this team until you’re 40,” La Familia GM Twany Beckham said after Sunday’s title game loss. “Literally. Whether it’s a starting role or coming off the bench or whatever, Willie’s just a great ambassador for Kentucky basketball. He’s a great ambassador for La Familia.

“I mean, his energy and what he brings to what we’re trying to build is amazing. I love being around him. He was a teammate of mine when I was in college. If you get to know Willie, he’s an incredible person off the floor.”

Another seven years for Cauley-Stein sounds like a long time, but why not make it happen? He’s beloved by the BBN for everything he’s done both on and off the hardwood. Even if it’s just to show support from the sidelines, no one would turn down having WCS on their roster.

“Willie can be around and be a part of this for however long he wants to,” Beckham said. “That’s the type of person he is.”

What do you say, Willie? See you again this time next year?

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