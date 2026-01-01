Down year for the SEC? Mark Pope doesn't buy it: 'It's ridiculously competitive. The metrics are, again, through the roof.'

Part of the push for Kentucky to get its stuff together during non-conference play after starting 0-4 against name-brand competition was the fact that the SEC is not the record-shattering juggernaut it was a year ago when it sent 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament out of 16 total. The league followed that up by breaking the Sweet 16 record with seven representatives — including Kentucky — and two Final Four participants before ultimately bringing the national championship trophy back to the conference which just means more, Florida winning the whole thing.

Only six teams are ranked at this point, led by Vanderbilt, of all schools, at No. 11. That’s quite the change from a year ago when the Wildcats played 10 ranked opponents in conference play with 16 total Quad 1 opportunities to help build a three-seed resume, despite losing 11 games going into Selection Sunday.

In other words, you can’t stack early losses expecting the back-end to save your resume the way it did last season — unless you manage to steamroll through the conference with 12 Quad 1 matchups and shut up the noise with domination.

Mark Pope hasn’t shied away from the likelihood of this Kentucky team still being the one expected to do just that entering the season as a serious Final Four contender. It was a horrific start, but the runway has always been long. And he feels that’s the case for the rest of the SEC, which has started slow as a whole, but is still projected to send ten teams to the Big Dance with several on the way-too-early bubble.

“Well, the league is great, man. It’s a good league,” Pope said of starting SEC play this week with a trip down to Tuscaloosa to take on Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. “I think there have been a lot of teams that have been kind of finding themselves. I think Auburn’s going to be really good, and they’re finding themselves with a new coaching situation pretty early into the season. I think Florida’s going to be really good — their frontline is incredible, and they’re playing better and better. Alabama clearly is a great team. I mean, you go down the list.

“It’s just — it’s a fun league, it’s ridiculously competitive. The metrics are, again, through the roof. Not quite as much as last year, but still an elite level. It’s a great league.”

It was a league that taught him plenty in year one with plenty of highs (Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Tennessee (x2), South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma (x2), LSU and Missouri) but also plenty of lows (Georgia, Alabama x3, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas, Auburn and Tennessee). There was pace and physicality, bonafide pros and college superstars, electric home battles and hostile road environments — and everything in between.

What were his top takeaways from year one of SEC ball as he officially enters year two, just days away from that massive ranked test at Alabama?

“Well, I think just the experience of learning the venues. I have a much better sense of style of play, kind of the go-tos for each program. Usually, guys have a DNA that’s somewhere in there. Everybody’s evolving all the time, but there’s usually a DNA, so I think the familiarity is certainly going to be something that will be helpful for us.

“But at the same time, guys are on new teams more than ever now, everybody deals with new teams, and so there is some new posturing to it. But just having that background is helpful.”

We’ll see just how much he’s learned down in Tuscaloosa to tip things off after taking a trio of losses to Oats and the Tide last season. One way or another, it could be quite a statement for the Wildcats inside Coleman Coliseum.

Time to see what this group can do.