'Dream come true' for Zoom Diallo, but 'I’m not content with just being at Kentucky -- I really want to win'

Zoom Diallo was an extremely productive point guard in the Big 10, scoring 862 points across 64 games played and 51 starts at Washington before making the blue-blood jump to Kentucky. That included a run of 15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG and 3.9 RPG in 29.6 minutes per contest this past season as a sophomore for the Huskies.

It translated to just 13 wins in year one and 16 in year two, however, with the program failing to hit the .500 mark in either season. UW was decimated by injury in that span, sure, but Diallo was seemingly the face of those losses as the high-usage lead guard.

He shouldered much of that criticism during the draft process as Husky teammate Hannes Steinbach worked toward lottery status, national talking heads insinuating he became a pro in spite of Diallo’s play at point guard.

“Was held back by awful Washington guards,” one self-proclaimed guru said of Steinbach on social media.

“This has to make (Kentucky) fans feel great,” ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla responded. (Zoom Diallo).”

That post was shared on May 18. Over a month later, shortly after the Washington standout went No. 14 overall to the Charlotte Hornets, Diallo finally clapped back.

“Bet Let’s Hoop!!” he responded. “Congrats Hannes #lotto.”

When asked about the social media post and the longstanding narrative about his production not translating to winning basketball, Diallo was happy to admit he’s got a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder as he begins his time at Kentucky.

In fact, that very specific narrative is why he chose Lexington as his next home in the transfer portal. He’s ready to prove he can do both at the highest level.

“I think that’s basically the decision on me coming here,” he told KSR. “I feel like most definitely that’s something that I need to show, that I can win. Why not do it at Kentucky? Getting that opportunity was — if I can win at Kentucky, and show that I can win, whatever anybody had to say in the past about me not being able to win, that just makes it quiet right there.”

He made it clear in his first media opportunity as a Wildcat that nothing else matters in his second and hopefully final stop in college, assuming he takes care of business as planned in Lexington.

Why is he such a vocal leader, ripping his teammates when necessary and setting the tone every day in practice? Because that’s his job.

“I mean, I’ll be honest, I came here because I have a job to do, and that’s win games for Kentucky basketball and BBN,” Diallo said.

Why did he recruit former Washington teammate Franck Kepnang to join him at Kentucky? So they could prove together that they were winners — no matter their record together in Seattle.

“I feel like we both have winning attributes, and us coming here and already knowing our chemistry, and knowing what we already do at a high level, it was, ‘Let’s go change that narrative that we can win,'” he continued.

Why did he dream of going to a blue blood program like Kentucky, widely known as Point Guard U, producing some of the best pro talent the game has ever seen? Those players won games to cement themselves among the all-time greats.

If you don’t win, you’re not remembered.

“This is a dream come true for me, to be honest with you,” Diallo said. “But I’m not content with just being at Kentucky — I really want to win at Kentucky and be known as one of the great point guards at Kentucky that won.”

Diallo walked through his recruitment and the draw to Lexington, why he picked the Wildcats over his other suitors as one of the top point guards in the portal — and the first player to receive a phone call from Mark Pope once the contact period opened.

After so much talk about his status as an empty-calorie producer up to this point in college, he was ready to shut up the noise once and for all. If pressure bursts pipes or makes diamonds, he’s ready for the jewelry that comes in April.

“Most definitely wanted to win at a high level, that was the big part. My main part was just winning, I’m gonna be honest,” Diallo said. “I know Kentucky basketball, the standard there is that there’s no losing over here, they can’t afford to lose.

“I feel like if I have my name be a part of Kentucky basketball and I win and give us team success, there are a bunch of opportunities that can not only help me but also help my team. I wanted to embrace that.”