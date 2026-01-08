Colorado transfer Dre'Lon Miller will visit Kentucky

Day 7 has been the quietest one yet for the Kentucky football program in the transfer portal but do not expect it to stay like that for long. The Cats are still shopping for starters at multiple positions. A big visit weekend is expected at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Yet another wide receiver target emerged on Thursday evening.

Colorado wide receiver Dre’Lon Miller is in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The Texas native is currently on a visit to Louisville. After that trip, Miller will hit I-64 and checkout what Kentucky has to offer. Baylor is also involved in this recruitment.

Colorado wide receiver transfer Dre’lon Miller, who is visiting Louisville, is set to visit Kentucky tomorrow and Texas A&M Saturday, his rep @JGnetworkCEO tells @CBSSports.



Former Class of 2024 top-85 overall recruit. Had 52 catches for Colorado the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/DIZZVqgGyA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 8, 2026

Dre’Lon Miller was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle who picked Colorado over LSU, USC, and Texas A&M. As a true freshman, Miller finished the season with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Miller stepped into a bigger role as as as sophomore but had to change roles in the middle of the season. Due to some injuries, Colorado moved the wide receiver to tailback in the middle of the year. The sophomore finished the 2025 season with 134 rushing yards, 158 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns.

In his final season in high school, Dre’Lon Miller logged 52 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. Miller was one of the top slot prospects in the 2024 cycle and was very good in yards after catch situations.

The Big 12 transfer has numerous options. Kentucky has emerged as a suitor. This development occurs after Tony Diaz (UTRGV), Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) all completed visits to UK.

Transfer commits