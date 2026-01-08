Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Colorado transfer Dre'Lon Miller will visit Kentucky

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Day 7 has been the quietest one yet for the Kentucky football program in the transfer portal but do not expect it to stay like that for long. The Cats are still shopping for starters at multiple positions. A big visit weekend is expected at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Yet another wide receiver target emerged on Thursday evening.

Colorado wide receiver Dre’Lon Miller is in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The Texas native is currently on a visit to Louisville. After that trip, Miller will hit I-64 and checkout what Kentucky has to offer. Baylor is also involved in this recruitment.

Dre’Lon Miller was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle who picked Colorado over LSU, USC, and Texas A&M. As a true freshman, Miller finished the season with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Miller stepped into a bigger role as as as sophomore but had to change roles in the middle of the season. Due to some injuries, Colorado moved the wide receiver to tailback in the middle of the year. The sophomore finished the 2025 season with 134 rushing yards, 158 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns.

In his final season in high school, Dre’Lon Miller logged 52 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. Miller was one of the top slot prospects in the 2024 cycle and was very good in yards after catch situations.

The Big 12 transfer has numerous options. Kentucky has emerged as a suitor. This development occurs after Tony Diaz (UTRGV), Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) all completed visits to UK.

Transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-08