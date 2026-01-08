Colorado transfer Dre'Lon Miller will visit Kentucky
Day 7 has been the quietest one yet for the Kentucky football program in the transfer portal but do not expect it to stay like that for long. The Cats are still shopping for starters at multiple positions. A big visit weekend is expected at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Yet another wide receiver target emerged on Thursday evening.
Colorado wide receiver Dre’Lon Miller is in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The Texas native is currently on a visit to Louisville. After that trip, Miller will hit I-64 and checkout what Kentucky has to offer. Baylor is also involved in this recruitment.
Dre’Lon Miller was a blue-chip recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle who picked Colorado over LSU, USC, and Texas A&M. As a true freshman, Miller finished the season with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Miller stepped into a bigger role as as as sophomore but had to change roles in the middle of the season. Due to some injuries, Colorado moved the wide receiver to tailback in the middle of the year. The sophomore finished the 2025 season with 134 rushing yards, 158 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Mizzou 73, UK 68
Cats blow 8-pt lead en route to 2nd SEC loss
- 2Hot
Finger-pointing
after Mizzou loss
- 3Hot
Tough times for BBN
Pope says we're free to vent, so here goes
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Big Board
Where UK stands with top targets
- 5Hot
"Our pace in the halfcourt stinks"
Pope's candid comments
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
In his final season in high school, Dre’Lon Miller logged 52 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. Miller was one of the top slot prospects in the 2024 cycle and was very good in yards after catch situations.
The Big 12 transfer has numerous options. Kentucky has emerged as a suitor. This development occurs after Tony Diaz (UTRGV), Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), and Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) all completed visits to UK.
Transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard