Kentucky commit Drew Williams receives big rankings bump
Drew Williams became the second linebacker to join Kentucky’s 2027 class. The Wildcats recruited the Peach State prospect like he was one of the highest-ranked prospects. Now the rankings are catching up.
A new update just arrived in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Williams has gone from a low three-star prospect to a top-500 recruit.
Rivals, 247 Sports, and ESPN have now all ranked Williams. The Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker is considered a top-50 linebacker in each ranking service. Just a few days ago, Williams was ranked sub-800 in the Rivals Industry Ranking. This was after spending most of the cycle unranked. That has changed after his commitment to Kentucky.
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The high three-star linebacker picked the Wildcats over Oregon, Florida State, and LSU. Miami was also considered a contender in this battle at one point. Drew Williams had a recruitment that didn’t match his ranking that has now been changed.
Kentucky’s most recent linebacker commit is one of 11 top-500 prospects in the 2027 class. That number will very likely increase soon as the Cats are currently trending for a pair of blue-chip prospects. The recruiting heater even includes rankings bumps.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 57 overall)
|Dominic Black
|T (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-star (No. 221 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|iDL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 275 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 353 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 385 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 396 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 429 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 466 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 479 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 488 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 504 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 506 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|iOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 607 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 631 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 637 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 677 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 684 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 695 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 811 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 816 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 820 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 860 overall)
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