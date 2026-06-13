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Kentucky commit Drew Williams receives big rankings bump

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Drew Williams became the second linebacker to join Kentucky’s 2027 class. The Wildcats recruited the Peach State prospect like he was one of the highest-ranked prospects. Now the rankings are catching up.

A new update just arrived in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Williams has gone from a low three-star prospect to a top-500 recruit.

Rivals, 247 Sports, and ESPN have now all ranked Williams. The Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker is considered a top-50 linebacker in each ranking service. Just a few days ago, Williams was ranked sub-800 in the Rivals Industry Ranking. This was after spending most of the cycle unranked. That has changed after his commitment to Kentucky.

The high three-star linebacker picked the Wildcats over Oregon, Florida State, and LSU. Miami was also considered a contender in this battle at one point. Drew Williams had a recruitment that didn’t match his ranking that has now been changed.

Kentucky’s most recent linebacker commit is one of 11 top-500 prospects in the 2027 class. That number will very likely increase soon as the Cats are currently trending for a pair of blue-chip prospects. The recruiting heater even includes rankings bumps.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 57 overall)
Dominic BlackT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-star (No. 221 overall)
Malachi BrowniDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 275 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 353 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 385 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 396 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 429 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 466 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 479 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 488 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 504 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 506 overall)
Reed GerkeniOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 607 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 631 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 637 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 655 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 677 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 684 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 695 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 811 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 816 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 820 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 860 overall)

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2026-06-13