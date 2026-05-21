Kentucky is finalist for linebacker Drew Williams
The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday. The latest addition came in the secondary when cornerback Miles Brown joined the class. Another defensive target took the next text step in his recruitment on Wednesday.
Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams has trimmed his list to four schools. Kentucky is a finalist along with Florida, Miami, and Oregon.
This three-star prospect took took trips to Lexington during the spring semester. Williams will return to Kentucky’s campus on June 12. Florida, Miami, and Oregon are also expected to get the prospect on campus for an official visit before a decision is made.
A big summer for the Kentucky football program is right around the corner.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 579 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 706 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 738 overall)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard