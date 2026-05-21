Kentucky is finalist for linebacker Drew Williams

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday. The latest addition came in the secondary when cornerback Miles Brown joined the class. Another defensive target took the next text step in his recruitment on Wednesday.

Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams has trimmed his list to four schools. Kentucky is a finalist along with Florida, Miami, and Oregon.

NEWS: Class of 2027 LB Drew Williams is down to Oregon, Miami, Kentucky, and Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 205 LB is ranked as the No. 8 LB in Georgia (per Rivals)



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/90u4X4l0P7 pic.twitter.com/EAkkLEZ6AH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2026

This three-star prospect took took trips to Lexington during the spring semester. Williams will return to Kentucky’s campus on June 12. Florida, Miami, and Oregon are also expected to get the prospect on campus for an official visit before a decision is made.

A big summer for the Kentucky football program is right around the corner.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class