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Kentucky is finalist for linebacker Drew Williams

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Tuesday. The latest addition came in the secondary when cornerback Miles Brown joined the class. Another defensive target took the next text step in his recruitment on Wednesday.

Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams has trimmed his list to four schools. Kentucky is a finalist along with Florida, Miami, and Oregon.

This three-star prospect took took trips to Lexington during the spring semester. Williams will return to Kentucky’s campus on June 12. Florida, Miami, and Oregon are also expected to get the prospect on campus for an official visit before a decision is made.

A big summer for the Kentucky football program is right around the corner.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 706 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)

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2026-05-20