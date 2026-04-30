Duke and Amazon, the evil empires, team up in new streaming deal

Amazon is already everywhere, including my front porch every day, and it’s still not done expanding. Now the Jeff Bezos machine is getting into college basketball, teaming up with another evil empire: the Duke Blue Devils.

Today, Amazon Prime Video announced a partnership with Duke that will include the television broadcast of three of Duke’s marquee basketball games next season. The agreement is Amazon’s first with live college sports and will likely enrich Duke’s NIL efforts for its student-athletes, with more Duke video content likely to come to the platform. Amazon/Duke retail opportunities are expected to be announced, too.

As for the three Amazon Prime games, subscribers can watch the Blue Devils’ neutral-site games vs UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga this upcoming 2026-27 season.

Duke vs. UConn, November 25, Las Vegas

Duke vs. Michigan, December 21, New York City

Duke vs. Gonzaga, February 20, Detroit

A win for Duke (and for Kentucky fans against streaming)

There are two ways to look at this as a Kentucky fan. One, it’s difficult to watch Duke be the hottest name and biggest brand in the sport when Kentucky should be the team signing first-of-its-kind deals in college basketball, and wearing the spotlight that comes with being Amazon’s first college team. We want Kentucky to be at the forefront of all things college basketball, cashing in on mega-deals like this one, although the Amazon/Duke numbers have not been disclosed.

On the other hand, many of Kentucky’s loyal fans still can’t find SEC Network+. The Wildcats have played digital-only games each season for several years, and the struggle to access them hasn’t gone away. There were six SECN+ games this past season, and we were still getting asked what channel the Bellarmine game was on.

So, times are changing in the college basketball media landscape, as Amazon and its endless budget get involved. However, Kentucky fans won’t need to add another subscription just yet.

[DUKE: Prime Video Reaches Multiyear Agreement with Duke Men’s Basketball]