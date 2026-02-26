Duke Miles' return adds a new wrinkle to Kentucky's rematch vs. Vanderbilt

Duke Miles was a surprise scratch before Kentucky’s game vs. Vanderbilt in Nashville last month, electing to have “clean-up” surgery on his knee, which held him out for seven games. Miles, the ‘Dores second-leading scorer, returned in Vanderbilt’s loss vs. Tennessee on Saturday. Over the past two games, he’s come off the bench to put up 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and zero turnovers.

Vandy beat Kentucky handily without Miles, but he’s another weapon the Cats will have to prepare for. Miles is the second-best three-point shooter on the team behind Tyler Nickel, averaging 1.7 made threes per game. He hit two in the loss to Tennessee and three in the win over Georgia. Miles played for Oklahoma last season, totaling just six points in the Sooners’ losses to Kentucky, so he could have revenge on his mind as well. Mark Pope singled him out while breaking down the Commodores today.

“It’s not fun to watch the film,” Pope said of the first meeting. “Vandy is a terrific team. Their point guard [Tyler Tanner] is electric. Duke Miles is back. He was really good last night.”

Without Miles, the ‘Dores went with a bigger lineup vs. Kentucky, starting Jalen Washington at center, which shifted AK Okereke to shooting guard. Afterward, David McGlockton told reporters that Mark Byington and his staff said Kentucky’s biggest weakness was physicality. The ‘Dores exploited it, outrebounded Kentucky 43-37, 27-16 in the first half, and outscored the Cats 28-24 in the paint despite only having one player over 6’7″. On the other end, Kentucky was just 4-13 on layups. Okereke finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks before fouling out.

“They play with a gritty physicality that’s really impressive,” Pope said. “I think that front line is really special. They’re undersized, but they’re really physical. And I think Okereke is a good player, man. He’s got unbelievable feet. He kind of takes the toughest defensive matchup every single game. He’s making shots. He’s a pretty good ISO decision maker. He’ll back you down, get to the free-throw line. I think he has a huge impact on their team. They’re a good team.”

Vanderbilt has played the same starting lineup since the win over Kentucky, and probably will on Saturday, even with Miles back in the rotation (if it ain’t broke, why fix it?). Kentucky bounced back from that loss last month with arguably its biggest win of the season at Arkansas. The road has been pretty bumpy since then, but Pope believes his team has improved since that bad night in Nashville.

“I think our focus has grown. I think we changed a lot of the ways we’re just approaching practice. I think our ability to kind of channel our emotions is better. You know, I think our understanding of what it takes to compete in this league every single night is a little bit better. I think our competitive spirit is, I think we’re able to unleash it a little bit better. That was not a happy night for us.”

The Kentucky fanbase could use some happiness; here’s hoping the Cats make the adjustments so Saturday afternoon is a good one in Rupp.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.