Kentucky made one final push for Dylan Berymon ahead of late signing period
Kentucky’s new coaching staff has already delivered two surprises in high school recruiting. The Cats closed on former LSU commit Kenny Darby during the early signing period and quickly got four-star cornerback Andre Clarke signed after a Michigan coaching change. Both were blue-chip recruiting wins.
Another could be on the way.
Dylan Berymon is the No. 211 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish product is a former Texas commit who left December unsigned. Berymon is one of the top players available in the 2026 class. Kentucky is making a big push for the big defensive tackle. Berymon was in Lexington over the weekend for his official visit during a huge junior day weekend at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility that included dozens of 2027 prospects visiting Will Stein‘s program.
Dylan Berymon has now finished visits to Nebraska and Kentucky. The Huskers are considered a top contender along with the Cats. Oklahoma State is also pushing to get a visit from Berymon. The portal is getting most of the attention but the 2026 high school recruiting cycle is not over yet.
Kentucky has a chance to add another blue-chip recruit to its small 2026 high school class. The late signing period begins on Feb. 4.
Kentucky’s 2026 signing class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Kenny Darby
|WR (6-0, 175)
|Bossier City (La.) Airline
|4-Star (No. 187 overall)
|Matt Ponatoski
|QB (6-2, 190)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller
|4-star (No. 226 overall)
|Andre Clarke
|CB (6-0, 165)
|Henrico (Va.) Hermitage
|4-star (No. 229 overall)
|Denairius Gray
|WR (6-1, 170)
|Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
|High 3-star (No. 528 overall)
|Lincoln Watkins
|TE (6-4, 225)
|Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
|3-star (No. 616 overall)
|Ben Duncum
|DL (6-5, 250)
|Austin (Texas) Lake Travis
|3-star (No. 757 overall)
|Isaiah McMillian
|CB (6-0, 170)
|Katy (Texas) High
|3-star (No. 959 overall)
|Justyn Hartley
|LB (6-2, 215)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|3-star (No. 969 overall)
|Prince Jean
|WR (6-0, 170)
|Valdosta (Ga) High
|3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
|Cameron Miller
|T (6-5, 310)
|Hammond (Ind.) Morton
|3-star (No. 1,089) overall)
|Davis McCray
|WR (6-2, 190)
|San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
|3-star (No. 1,325 overall)
|Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston II
|RB (6-0, 200)
|Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville
|3-star (No. 1,461 overall)
|Jordan Knox
|iOL (6-2, 325)
|Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
|JUCO
|Braxton Urquhart
|CB (6-2, 198)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|JUCO
