Kentucky made one final push for Dylan Berymon ahead of late signing period

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett44 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky’s new coaching staff has already delivered two surprises in high school recruiting. The Cats closed on former LSU commit Kenny Darby during the early signing period and quickly got four-star cornerback Andre Clarke signed after a Michigan coaching change. Both were blue-chip recruiting wins.

Another could be on the way.

Dylan Berymon is the No. 211 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish product is a former Texas commit who left December unsigned. Berymon is one of the top players available in the 2026 class. Kentucky is making a big push for the big defensive tackle. Berymon was in Lexington over the weekend for his official visit during a huge junior day weekend at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility that included dozens of 2027 prospects visiting Will Stein‘s program.

Dylan Berymon has now finished visits to Nebraska and Kentucky. The Huskers are considered a top contender along with the Cats. Oklahoma State is also pushing to get a visit from Berymon. The portal is getting most of the attention but the 2026 high school recruiting cycle is not over yet.

Kentucky has a chance to add another blue-chip recruit to its small 2026 high school class. The late signing period begins on Feb. 4.

Kentucky’s 2026 signing class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Kenny DarbyWR (6-0, 175)Bossier City (La.) Airline4-Star (No. 187 overall)
Matt PonatoskiQB (6-2, 190)Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller4-star (No. 226 overall)
Andre ClarkeCB (6-0, 165)Henrico (Va.) Hermitage4-star (No. 229 overall)
Denairius GrayWR (6-1, 170)Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-MadonnaHigh 3-star (No. 528 overall)
Lincoln WatkinsTE (6-4, 225)Port Huron (Mich.) Northern3-star (No. 616 overall)
Ben DuncumDL (6-5, 250)Austin (Texas) Lake Travis3-star (No. 757 overall)
Isaiah McMillianCB (6-0, 170)Katy (Texas) High3-star (No. 959 overall)
Justyn HartleyLB (6-2, 215)Hoover (Ala.) High3-star (No. 969 overall)
Prince JeanWR (6-0, 170)Valdosta (Ga) High3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
Cameron MillerT (6-5, 310)Hammond (Ind.) Morton3-star (No. 1,089) overall)
Davis McCrayWR (6-2, 190)San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian3-star (No. 1,325 overall)
Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston IIRB (6-0, 200)Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville3-star (No. 1,461 overall)
Jordan KnoxiOL (6-2, 325)Rock Hill (S.C.) NorthwesternJUCO
Braxton UrquhartCB (6-2, 198)Hoover (Ala.) HighJUCO

2026-01-18