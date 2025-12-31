Skip to main content
Kentucky is battling Nebraska for 2026 defensive tackle Dylan Berymon

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky is not done with the 2026 high school recruiting cycle just yet. A big splash could be found with Dylan Berymon.

The former Texas commit and No. 211 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking did not sign with a school in the early signing period. That means that Berymon is one of the top available high school seniors still available. Kentucky is making a big push after defensive line coach Anwar Stewart issued a scholarship offer to the defensive tackle last week.

The Cats are meeting Nebraska on the recruiting trail again after having some recent battles with the Huskers both in high school and transfer portal recruiting.

“Right now, it is going to be between Kentucky and Nebraska,” Beryman told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I have an official visit to Nebraska on Jan. 9, then I have one with Kentucky that next week on Jan. 16. Those are my top two schools.”

A busy January just got even busier for the Kentucky football program. The first and only transfer portal window of the college football offseason will open on Friday. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein and his coaching and player personnel staff will be looking for more than a handful of starters in free agency. The player movement will have everyone’s attention but that is not the only roster-building we will see for the Wildcats over the next couple of months.

There is still a late signing period in February where programs can add high school prospects to their roster. After signing just 12 high school players during the early signing period, the Cats will look to play add-on to the 2026 class. Dylan Berymon is a top target at a critical position.

Kentucky will attempt to close on the blue-chip prospect this month. The Louisiana native would be UK’s second-highest ranked addition in 2026 behind four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby. Welcome to head on a swivel season.

Kentucky’s 2026 signing class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Kenny DarbyWR (6-0, 175)Bossier City (La.) Airline4-Star (No. 188 overall)
Matt PonatoskiQB (6-2, 190)Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller4-star (No. 226 overall)
Denairius GrayWR (6-1, 170)Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-MadonnaHigh 3-star (No. 522 overall)
Dallas DickersonWR (6-1, 180)Bogart (Ga.) North OconeeHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Lincoln WatkinsTE (6-4, 225)Port Huron (Mich.) Northern3-star (No. 609 overall)
Ben DuncumDL (6-5, 250)Austin (Texas) Lake Travis3-star (No. 748 overall)
Isaiah McMillianCB (6-0, 170)Katy (Texas) High3-star (No. 943 overall)
Justyn HartleyLB (6-2, 215)Hoover (Ala.) High3-star (No. 953 overall)
Prince JeanWR (6-0, 170)Valdosta (Ga) High3-star (No. 1,049 overall)
Cameron MillerT (6-5, 310)Hammond (Ind.) Morton3-star (No. 1,072) overall)
Davis McCrayWR (6-2, 190)San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian3-star (No. 1,295 overall)
Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston IIRB (6-0, 200)Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville3-star (No. 1,421 overall)
Jordan KnoxiOL (6-2, 325)Rock Hill (S.C.) NorthwesternJUCO
Braxton UrquhartCB (6-2, 198)Hoover (Ala.) HighJUCO

