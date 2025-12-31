Kentucky is battling Nebraska for 2026 defensive tackle Dylan Berymon

Kentucky is not done with the 2026 high school recruiting cycle just yet. A big splash could be found with Dylan Berymon.

The former Texas commit and No. 211 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking did not sign with a school in the early signing period. That means that Berymon is one of the top available high school seniors still available. Kentucky is making a big push after defensive line coach Anwar Stewart issued a scholarship offer to the defensive tackle last week.

The Cats are meeting Nebraska on the recruiting trail again after having some recent battles with the Huskers both in high school and transfer portal recruiting.

“Right now, it is going to be between Kentucky and Nebraska,” Beryman told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I have an official visit to Nebraska on Jan. 9, then I have one with Kentucky that next week on Jan. 16. Those are my top two schools.”

Kentucky and Nebraska are battling to sign 4-star DL Dylan Berymon, @ChadSimmons_ reports✍️



Berymon will take official visits to each school next month.



Read: https://t.co/lzarodG0o3 pic.twitter.com/R77wG7DyFL — Rivals (@Rivals) December 31, 2025

A busy January just got even busier for the Kentucky football program. The first and only transfer portal window of the college football offseason will open on Friday. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein and his coaching and player personnel staff will be looking for more than a handful of starters in free agency. The player movement will have everyone’s attention but that is not the only roster-building we will see for the Wildcats over the next couple of months.

There is still a late signing period in February where programs can add high school prospects to their roster. After signing just 12 high school players during the early signing period, the Cats will look to play add-on to the 2026 class. Dylan Berymon is a top target at a critical position.

Kentucky will attempt to close on the blue-chip prospect this month. The Louisiana native would be UK’s second-highest ranked addition in 2026 behind four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby. Welcome to head on a swivel season.

Kentucky’s 2026 signing class