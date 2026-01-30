Each of Kentucky's 2026 signees are nominees for McDonald's All American Game

Before the Kenny Brooks era, Kentucky had just eight McDonald’s All Americans in its entire program history. Kaelyn Carroll earned the prestigious honor last year, and each of Kentucky’s three 2026 signees are in the running to be burger girls as well.

Maddyn Greenway, Savvy Swords and Emily McDonald were all listed as nominees for the McDonald’s All American Game. If all three were to make it to the final rosters, Brooks will have brought in four McDonald’s All Americans through two classes.

Greenway was named as a nominee for the West team, while Swords and McDonald were nominated to the East team. Additionally, four players from the state of Kentucky were nominated as well — A’Tylia Green (Henderson County), Ashlinn James (Assumption), Brianna Wilkins (Sacred Heart) and Jaelyn Jones (Ryle).

Greenway is currently averaging 33.7 points per game, which ranks seventh nationally. She’s also top 10 in the country in assists per game, dishing out 8.2 per contest, which is good enough for eighth in the country. It wasn’t too long ago when the 5-foot-8 five-star dropped 47 points on 17-33 (5-14 3PT) shooting from the field in a win over Minnehaha Academy (MN).

Swords and McDonald both play for Long Island Lutheran (NY), which is one of the best teams in the country at 14-3 with some really, really big wins. In a victory over Sierra Canyon (CA), Swords had 19 points, six rebounds and three steals while McDonald posted 13 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Against IMG Academy (FL), McDonald erupted for 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. The tandem put on show against Bishop McNamara (MD) as well. In that one, Swords had 22 points and eight rebounds, while McDonald put up seven points and seven boards in a 63-56 win.

All three are very talented, clearly. Hopefully get to add “McDonald’s All American” to their resumes before suiting up at Kentucky.