Early 2027 NBA mock drafts are already out and they include Malachi Moreno

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books, but it’s never too early (okay maybe it’s a little too early) to look ahead to next year.

A handful of 2027 NBA mock drafts have come out since the 2026 draft wrapped up on Wednesday night. With Jayden Quaintance (20th; Spurs) and Otega Oweh (41st; Thunder) coming off the board in the last two days, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has now helped four Wildcats make it to the next level. He could add a couple more to his resume this time next year.

2027 first-round mock drafts/Big Boards from ESPN, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, On3, and NBA Draft Room have hit the internet. All of the mocks have rising sophomore Malachi Moreno going in the first round. ESPN went the Big Board route, slotting both Moreno and Milan Momcilovic in the 30s.

Below is where each outlet has Moreno landing. Of note, ESPN has Moncilovic at No. 39 in its Big Board.

Moreno turned down a chance to enter the NBA Draft this past offseason despite being among the biggest stock risers throughout the pre-draft process. However, most mocks leading up to the draft withdrawal deadline had him as an early second-round pick. The goal is to be a first-round pick. Instead of taking that risk, he opted for another run in Lexington, where he’ll make more money and can develop himself into a first-round lock.

Coming off an All-SEC Freshman season, the seven-foot Moreno has shown noticeable improvement in his overall game dating back to his junior year of high school. He quickly went from being a bench piece to a full-time starter as a college freshman. Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes per game in 2025-26.

Fine-tuning his game as a sophomore should only boost his stock for next year’s draft even more.

“We’re expecting a major step forward for this seven-footer with potential inside-out skill, a translatable frame, and good overall mind for the game,” wrote Adam Finklestein of CBS Sports.

Obviously, these mocks are, for the most part, pure guesses. We’re 12 months away from the 2027 NBA Draft. There will be guys near the top of these mocks that fall between now and then, just like there will be some that shoot up the rankings. But Moreno is in a great spot right now to be a first-rounder next June.