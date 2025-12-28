Earthquake Rocks Central Kentucky

It’s an unusual weather day in late December across Kentucky, and not just because of the record-breaking temperatures in the 70s.

The National Weather Service in Louisville reported an earthquake in Central Kentucky. Dylan Ballard, the nicest man in Kentucky sports media, is a Madison County native who felt the earth shake on Sunday afternoon. “It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Ballard. “Crazy experience!”

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake happened at approximately 12:47 PM ET between Lancaster and Richmond near the Madison and Garrard County line, not far from the Kentucky River. Some folks in Lexington may have felt an odd shake just after lunchtime.

Breaking News: A magnitude 3.2 earthquake just hit central Kentucky. The epicenter was between Lancaster and Richmond Kentucky. #kywx pic.twitter.com/oJsZ6D4Rh5 — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) December 28, 2025

Earthquakes are not uncommon around the Commonwealth. Volcano Discovery tracked 284 quakes in 2024, with six above a magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter Scale. People rarely feel the earth shake unless it is greater than a 2.0 magnitude. However, this is a part of the state where they occur less frequently. The New Madrid Seismic Zone in Western Kentucky is one of the most active regions in America for earthquakes. In 1811-12, a series of severe earthquakes in the area caused so much upheaval, Reelfoot Lake was created.

Fortunately, there were no changes in the state’s geography following today’s event. No damages have been reported as officials dig deeper into the data to find more about the Central Kentucky earthquake.

