East Region Preview: Somebody please beat Duke

At least Kentucky is not in the East Region. That’s what I thought when the bracket rolled out with the East Region first, less than a minute into the Selection Show. The East is absolutely loaded, a who’s who of Kentucky’s enemies. Can Rick Pitino take down No. 1 overall seed Duke to avenge the 1992 loss to Duke? I sure hope so.

From brand names to Hall of Fame coaches and superstar freshmen, the East Region has it all. Duke leads the way, with Cam Boozer, the Sporting News’ National Player of the Year and projected top-three draft pick. Darryn Peterson, projected by some to go No. 1 in the draft, is in the East, too, with No. 4 seed Kansas. When it comes to coaches, you’ve got the old guard (Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo, Bill Self) and the new guard (Dan Hurley, Jon Scheyer). Mick Cronin and Pat Kelsey are there, too.

Let’s take a look at the East Region, the latest in our bracket preview (First Four, South, Midwest, West — Coming Soon).

The Bracket

East Region Schedule

Thursday, March 19

Matchup Time (ET) TV Location Announcers No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU 12:15 p.m. CBS Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SC Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena 2:50 p.m. CBS Bon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SC Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida 1:30 p.m. TNT KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allife LaForce No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State 4:05 p.m. TNT KeyBank Center — Buffalo, NY Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allife LaForce

Friday, March 20

Matchup Time (ET) TV Location Announcers No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa 7:10 p.m. CBS Viejas Arena — San Diego, CA Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 California Baptist 9:45 p.m. CBS Viejas Arena — San Diego, CA Kevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF 7:25 p.m. TBS Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman 10:00 p.m. TBS Xfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PA Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

Efficiency Rankings

Using the pre-tournament numbers at KenPom, here is how the region ranks overall via adjusted efficiency.

Team (Seed) Overall Offense Defense Duke (1) 1 4 2 Michigan State (3) 9 24 13 UConn (2) 11 30 11 St. John’s (5) 17 44 12 Louisville (6) 19 19 25 Kansas (4) 21 57 10 Ohio State (8) 26 17 54 UCLA (7) 27 22 53 TCU (9) 44 81 22 South Florida (11) 47 61 40 UCF (10) 54 40 101 Northern Iowa (12) 72 153 24 California Baptist (13) 106 191 50 North Dakota State (14) 113 124 124 Furman (15) 191 200 181 Siena (16) 192 210 175

East Region Shot Chart

Via Twitter/X: @jacklich10

Storylines

Who will stop Duke? Duke is the best team in the country by almost every metric; however, the Blue Devils are dealing with injuries, most notably to point guard Caleb Foster. Foster suffered a fracture in his right foot and underwent surgery before the ACC Tournament. The chances of him playing again this postseason are slim, even if Duke makes it to the Final Four.

Can someone in the East take advantage of the chink in the Blue Devil’s armor to keep them out of the Final Four? There are plenty of intriguing options. Ohio State could be a sneaky second-round opponent. Rick Pitino and St. John’s could be waiting in the Sweet 16, or Dan Hurley and UConn or Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

How far will Rick Pitino and St. John’s go? Rick Pitino is in his Godfather era, wearing puffy jackets around New York City and sipping beers in postgame press conferences. St. John’s beat UConn to win its second straight Big East Tournament championship. The Red Storm is the No. 5 seed in the East. St. John’s could beat Kansas to make the Sweet 16, Duke to make the Elite Eight, and UConn or Michigan State to advance to the Final Four, which would be Pitino’s eighth. I doubt the Johnnies will make it that far, but most of BBN will probably be cheering for Rick to make another run.

Will Louisville make it to the second round? Louisville losing to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year was fun. Are we in for a repeat performance? The No. 6 Cards face No. 11 South Florida in the first round on Thursday. Bryan Hodgson has the Bulls rolling in his second year, riding the nation’s third-longest active winning streak. They play an up-tempo style and have a legit big man in Izaiyah Nelson. Pat Kelsey’s Cards losing would be a sweet way to start things off — but only if Kentucky takes care of business vs. Santa Clara on Friday.

Potential Darryn Peterson vs. Cam Boozer showdown: For most of the season, whether or not Darryn Peterson would play a full game was a mystery. Kansas’ star freshman has been much more consistent lately, playing 28+ minutes in his last seven games. If he’s dialed in, the Jayhawks could make some noise. Peterson vs. Cam Boozer, also a projected top-three draft pick, in the Sweet 16 would be must-see TV.

Does Tom Izzo have any March magic in him? Tom Izzo has been to eight Final Fours, the last in 2019. Michigan State is coming off back-to-back losses, losing to Michigan in the regular-season finale and UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament. We could get a rematch of that game vs. the Bruins in the Sweet 16.

What will Mick Cronin whine about? Mick Cronin is one of college basketball’s biggest crybabies, whining about UCLA’s travel schedule and late tip times. Earlier this season, he proved he was one of the sport’s biggest jerks, too, ejecting his own player from a game and snapping at a student reporter. UCLA plays UCF in the first round on Friday in Philadelphia. The Bruins have Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau back from injuries. Cronin has zero excuses, but I’m sure he’ll come up with some if things don’t go UCLA’s way.

East Region Odds

Team Odds to win East Region Duke -135 UConn +600 Michigan State +750 St. John’s +1100 Kansas +1300 Louisville +1300 UCLA +2200 Ohio State +2800 TCU +12500 South Florida +15000 UCF +30000 Northern Iowa +35000 California Baptist +50000 Furman +50000 North Dakota State +50000 Siena +50000

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