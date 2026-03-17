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East Region Preview: Somebody please beat Duke

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson2 hours agoMrsTylerKSR

At least Kentucky is not in the East Region. That’s what I thought when the bracket rolled out with the East Region first, less than a minute into the Selection Show. The East is absolutely loaded, a who’s who of Kentucky’s enemies. Can Rick Pitino take down No. 1 overall seed Duke to avenge the 1992 loss to Duke? I sure hope so.

From brand names to Hall of Fame coaches and superstar freshmen, the East Region has it all. Duke leads the way, with Cam Boozer, the Sporting News’ National Player of the Year and projected top-three draft pick. Darryn Peterson, projected by some to go No. 1 in the draft, is in the East, too, with No. 4 seed Kansas. When it comes to coaches, you’ve got the old guard (Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo, Bill Self) and the new guard (Dan Hurley, Jon Scheyer). Mick Cronin and Pat Kelsey are there, too.

Let’s take a look at the East Region, the latest in our bracket preview (First Four, South, Midwest, West — Coming Soon).

The Bracket

East Region Schedule

Thursday, March 19

MatchupTime (ET)TVLocationAnnouncers
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 TCU12:15 p.m.CBSBon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SCIan Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 Siena2:50 p.m.CBSBon Secours Wellness Arena — Greenville, SCIan Eagle / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida1:30 p.m.TNTKeyBank Center — Buffalo, NYBrian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allife LaForce
No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State4:05 p.m.TNTKeyBank Center — Buffalo, NYBrian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allife LaForce

Friday, March 20

MatchupTime (ET)TVLocationAnnouncers
No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 12 Northern Iowa7:10 p.m.CBSViejas Arena — San Diego, CAKevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 California Baptist9:45 p.m.CBSViejas Arena — San Diego, CAKevin Harlan / Robbie Hummel / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 UCF7:25 p.m.TBSXfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PAAndrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Furman10:00 p.m.TBSXfinity Mobile Arena — Philadelphia, PAAndrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Evan Washburn

Efficiency Rankings

Using the pre-tournament numbers at KenPom, here is how the region ranks overall via adjusted efficiency.

Team (Seed)OverallOffenseDefense
Duke (1)142
Michigan State (3)92413
UConn (2)113011
St. John’s (5)174412
Louisville (6)191925
Kansas (4)215710
Ohio State (8)261754
UCLA (7)272253
TCU (9)448122
South Florida (11)476140
UCF (10)5440101
Northern Iowa (12)7215324
California Baptist (13)10619150
North Dakota State (14)113124124
Furman (15)191200181
Siena (16)192210175

East Region Shot Chart

Via Twitter/X: @jacklich10

Storylines

Who will stop Duke? Duke is the best team in the country by almost every metric; however, the Blue Devils are dealing with injuries, most notably to point guard Caleb Foster. Foster suffered a fracture in his right foot and underwent surgery before the ACC Tournament. The chances of him playing again this postseason are slim, even if Duke makes it to the Final Four.

Can someone in the East take advantage of the chink in the Blue Devil’s armor to keep them out of the Final Four? There are plenty of intriguing options. Ohio State could be a sneaky second-round opponent. Rick Pitino and St. John’s could be waiting in the Sweet 16, or Dan Hurley and UConn or Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

How far will Rick Pitino and St. John’s go? Rick Pitino is in his Godfather era, wearing puffy jackets around New York City and sipping beers in postgame press conferences. St. John’s beat UConn to win its second straight Big East Tournament championship. The Red Storm is the No. 5 seed in the East. St. John’s could beat Kansas to make the Sweet 16, Duke to make the Elite Eight, and UConn or Michigan State to advance to the Final Four, which would be Pitino’s eighth. I doubt the Johnnies will make it that far, but most of BBN will probably be cheering for Rick to make another run.

Will Louisville make it to the second round? Louisville losing to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year was fun. Are we in for a repeat performance? The No. 6 Cards face No. 11 South Florida in the first round on Thursday. Bryan Hodgson has the Bulls rolling in his second year, riding the nation’s third-longest active winning streak. They play an up-tempo style and have a legit big man in Izaiyah Nelson. Pat Kelsey’s Cards losing would be a sweet way to start things off — but only if Kentucky takes care of business vs. Santa Clara on Friday.

Potential Darryn Peterson vs. Cam Boozer showdown: For most of the season, whether or not Darryn Peterson would play a full game was a mystery. Kansas’ star freshman has been much more consistent lately, playing 28+ minutes in his last seven games. If he’s dialed in, the Jayhawks could make some noise. Peterson vs. Cam Boozer, also a projected top-three draft pick, in the Sweet 16 would be must-see TV.

Does Tom Izzo have any March magic in him? Tom Izzo has been to eight Final Fours, the last in 2019. Michigan State is coming off back-to-back losses, losing to Michigan in the regular-season finale and UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament. We could get a rematch of that game vs. the Bruins in the Sweet 16.

What will Mick Cronin whine about? Mick Cronin is one of college basketball’s biggest crybabies, whining about UCLA’s travel schedule and late tip times. Earlier this season, he proved he was one of the sport’s biggest jerks, too, ejecting his own player from a game and snapping at a student reporter. UCLA plays UCF in the first round on Friday in Philadelphia. The Bruins have Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau back from injuries. Cronin has zero excuses, but I’m sure he’ll come up with some if things don’t go UCLA’s way.

East Region Odds

TeamOdds to win East Region
Duke-135
UConn+600
Michigan State +750
St. John’s +1100
Kansas+1300
Louisville+1300
UCLA+2200
Ohio State+2800
TCU+12500
South Florida+15000
UCF+30000
Northern Iowa+35000
California Baptist+50000
Furman+50000
North Dakota State+50000
Siena+50000

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2026-03-17