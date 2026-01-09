Eight former Kentucky players are ready to battle in the NFL Playoffs

As the NFL playoffs begin, the question on the mind of every football fan in America is simple. Can Darian Kinnard win his 4th-straight Super Bowl? The former Kentucky lineman won back-to-back titles with the Kansas City Chiefs before hopping over to Philadelphia last season and winning one with the Eagles. Now Kinnard is vying for a record-setting 4th consecutive Lombardi Trophy this time with the Green Bay Packers. Unlike with the Chiefs and Eagles, this year, he will be on the active roster, so he will get his first taste of playoff football on his way to this 4th championship.

The Pack will have to get by the Bears on Saturday for Kinnard and Green Bay to advance, but if the Bears prevail, Kentucky fans who aren’t overly loyal to any one NFL team still have some good options as seven other former ‘Cats are set to take the field in the 2025 postseason.

The (Kentucky) Bills and (Lexington) Jaguars are set to face off in the NFL playoffs

The Stevie Johnson-inspired Bill Mafia roots for three former Wildcats: Ray Davis, Maxwell Hairston, and Deone Walker. Davis has used the new kickoff rules to his advantage and led the NFL in return yards this year. Meanwhile, Hairston came up with a couple of big interceptions after coming back from a knee injury, and fellow rookie Walker has been a staple on the D-line all year.

The trio of former Kentucky players will battle against a couple of other guys also familiar with the best restaurants in Lexington. Josh Hines-Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by former Kentucky OC Liam Coen, were the surprise of the year, claiming the 3-seed in the AFC. Hines-Allen has been a menace all year for the Jags, breaking the franchise record for career sacks and finishing second in the NFL in QB pressures with 90. His head coach, Liam Coen, set some impressive records in his own right, becoming the only head coach to ever take over a team with four wins or fewer the season before and win at least 12 games in his first year. Say what you want about how Coen handled his two stents at Kentucky, but the guy can flat-out coach. The Jags and the Bills will square off on Sunday at 1:00.

A handful of other ‘Cats are in line for a Super Bowl ring

Rounding out the BBNFL playoff contenders, Trevin Wallace, brother of newly-minted Kentucky linebacker Tavion Wallace, is set to lead the Carolina Packers’ defense against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday afternoon. Up in New England on Sunday, Bud Dupree will suit up for the Chargers and try to literally take down MVP candidate Drake Maye in what could be his final season. And finally, Brandin Echols will try to help keep Aaron Rodgers’ career alive, as he and the Steelers take on the Houston Texans on Monday night.

If one of these eight former Wildcats can’t win a Super Bowl this year, there is still a chance someone could pull a Darian Kinnard and earn a ring. Tight end Brenden Bates and defensive back Zion Childers both spent time with the Houston Texans earlier this season. DB Keidron Smith spent most of the year on the Broncos’ practice squad before the Jets signed him to their main roster in mid-December. Linebacker Jamon Johnson currently serves on the Packers’ practice squad, and played a few games this season. And lastly, Quinton Bohanna played five games for the Seahawks and one game with the Packers, so he will have two opportunities to technically win a Super Bowl ring. These guys might not be in the spotlight in the actual playoffs, but they are eligible for the most coveted finger hardware in sports.

Go ‘Cats.

NFC Playoffs

(7) Green Bay Packers (Darian Kinnard)

at

(2) Chicago Bears Saturday | 8:00 p.m. | Prime Video (6) San Francisco 49ers

at

(3) Philadelphia Eagles Sunday | 4:30 p.m. | Fox (5) Los Angeles Rams

at

(4) Carolina Panthers (Trevin Wallace) Saturday | 4:30 p.m | Fox (1) Seattle Seahawks Bye

AFC Playoffs