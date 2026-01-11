Skip to main content
Texas linebacker transfer Elijah Barnes commits to Kentucky

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky had a big need at linebacker entering this year’s transfer portal window. The party got started when Arkansas transfer Tavion Wallace committed to the program during the first weekend. The Wildcats recorded another big win at the position during the second weekend.

Before his visit ended, Texas transfer Elijah “Bo” Barnes committed to Kentucky on Saturday night.

“It was just what they had in store for me and the opportunity I have here. It was just the opportunity and everything. Everything played a part. It all came into place with Coach [Jay] Bateman and what he has in place for me in the defense. He sees me as a guy to come in and be a day one starter,” Barnes told KSR. “I feel comfortable here, and I feel like this is home.”

Elijah “Bo” Barnes was the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 overall linebacker. The blue-chip recruit stayed close to home and signed with Texas. In his only season in Austin, Barnes preserved his redshirt but did play 19 snaps in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. In that game, the 6-foot-1 and 244-pound linebacker recorded three tackles and one sack.

The Cats now have seven scholarship linebackers on the roster. Elijah “Bo” Barnes will be a prime candidate to earn a starting spot.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tuckert (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

