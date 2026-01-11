Texas linebacker transfer Elijah Barnes commits to Kentucky
Kentucky had a big need at linebacker entering this year’s transfer portal window. The party got started when Arkansas transfer Tavion Wallace committed to the program during the first weekend. The Wildcats recorded another big win at the position during the second weekend.
Before his visit ended, Texas transfer Elijah “Bo” Barnes committed to Kentucky on Saturday night.
“It was just what they had in store for me and the opportunity I have here. It was just the opportunity and everything. Everything played a part. It all came into place with Coach [Jay] Bateman and what he has in place for me in the defense. He sees me as a guy to come in and be a day one starter,” Barnes told KSR. “I feel comfortable here, and I feel like this is home.”
Elijah “Bo” Barnes was the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 overall linebacker. The blue-chip recruit stayed close to home and signed with Texas. In his only season in Austin, Barnes preserved his redshirt but did play 19 snaps in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. In that game, the 6-foot-1 and 244-pound linebacker recorded three tackles and one sack.
The Cats now have seven scholarship linebackers on the roster. Elijah “Bo” Barnes will be a prime candidate to earn a starting spot.
Kentucky transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tuckert (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
