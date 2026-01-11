Texas linebacker transfer Elijah Barnes commits to Kentucky

Kentucky had a big need at linebacker entering this year’s transfer portal window. The party got started when Arkansas transfer Tavion Wallace committed to the program during the first weekend. The Wildcats recorded another big win at the position during the second weekend.

Before his visit ended, Texas transfer Elijah “Bo” Barnes committed to Kentucky on Saturday night.

BREAKING: Texas true freshman transfer LB Elijah “Bo” Barnes has Committed to Kentucky, he tells @On3sports



The 6’2 235 LB was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit (No. 1 LB) in the 2025 On300



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

“It was just what they had in store for me and the opportunity I have here. It was just the opportunity and everything. Everything played a part. It all came into place with Coach [Jay] Bateman and what he has in place for me in the defense. He sees me as a guy to come in and be a day one starter,” Barnes told KSR. “I feel comfortable here, and I feel like this is home.”

Elijah “Bo” Barnes was the No. 60 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 overall linebacker. The blue-chip recruit stayed close to home and signed with Texas. In his only season in Austin, Barnes preserved his redshirt but did play 19 snaps in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. In that game, the 6-foot-1 and 244-pound linebacker recorded three tackles and one sack.

The Cats now have seven scholarship linebackers on the roster. Elijah “Bo” Barnes will be a prime candidate to earn a starting spot.

