Kentucky lands commitment from four-star defensive tackle Elijah Brown

Momentum is beginning to build for the Kentucky football program on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats are still searching for a quarterback but spots on defense are starting to get filled. UK found a new highest-ranked commit in the class on Friday.

Prattville (Ala.) High defensive lineman Elijah Brown became the fourth blue-chip prospect to commit to head coach Will Stein along with class of 2026 signees Kenny Darby, Matt Ponatoski, and Andre Clarke.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Elijah Brown has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 315 DL from Prattville, AL chose the Wildcats over Auburn, Tennessee, and Oklahoma



“God did it”⁰⁰https://t.co/NmDC9FyL2U pic.twitter.com/c8w5FKdgK6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Elijah Brown is the No. 233 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The line of scrimmage recruit is a top-30 defensive line recruit and the No. 12 overall player in Alabama. Brown received a home visit from Kentucky in January and was on campus for an unofficial visit back on March 27. The four-star prospect also took multiple trips to see Auburn. UK had an official visit weekend scheduled for the June 19-21 weekend. Brown did not have to wait that long. The latest addition becomes the fourth defensive prospect in the class. UK is now up to seven high school commits in the current cycle.

Kentucky has recorded a big recruiting win in the trenches. Momentum is building for the 2027 class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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