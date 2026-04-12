Elite Transfer Portal Point Guard Rob Wright to Visit Kentucky

The recruiting stakes have been raised. On the same day Kentucky hosts Tyran Stokes for an unofficial visit, Mark Pope will also entertain Rob Wright.

According to Jon Rothstein, Wright will be in Lexington on Monday to visit the University of Kentucky. On3 ranks Wright as the No. 2 point guard and the No. 13 overall player to hit the transfer portal this offseason.

It will be the second time in three days that a prolific point guard has made the trip to Lexington. Washington’s Zoom Diallo was spotted with Pope at Keeneland on Saturday.

An important update from friend of the program, Jeff Goodman.

Kentucky is the leader for BYU point guard Rob Wright, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Wright will visit Lexington on Monday. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 12, 2026

Wright’s college career began at Baylor. After one year, he transferred to BYU for the 2025-26 season. During his one year in Provo, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per contest on 47/41/82 shooting splits for BYU, hitting the 20-point mark on 11 different occasions with two 30-point performances — including a 39-point effort. During his one season in Waco, he tallied 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game on 41/35/80 splits. Coming out of high school, the four-star prospect was ranked No. 28 overall and No. 2 among point guards in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking.

Ohio State and Louisville were early players for Wright, but have since taken other transfer portal commitments. Arkansas and Texas Tech are also involved in Wright’s recruitment.

On Sunday, Louisville anchored its roster with a pair of commitments from Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelsted. Both players visited together before announcing their decisions. Could we see something similar between Wright and Stokes? Kentucky fans can only hope. One thing is certain, Monday is a significant day for the future of Mark Pope’s Kentucky basketball program.

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