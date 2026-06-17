End of an Era: The Riherd's Kentucky High School Scoreboard Enters the Archives

High School Sports matter in the state of Kentucky. Fans pack stands to watch prep athletes compete in a variety of sports, and if they can’t make it to the games, there is a reliable resource ready to keep them informed. Unfortunately, the final days of the Riherd’s scoreboard are here.

Frank Riherd has published the KHSAA scoreboard database since 1997. It will enter the archives on June 30, 2026, after nearly three decades in operation. Mr. Riherd shared in January that he was diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, forcing him to step away from his longtime passion.

“For this reason, and only this reason, I am discontinuing my work on the Scoreboard. I need to focus on my health and on the time I have ahead,” said Mr. Riherd. “This week has been one of the most difficult of my life, as I have shared this news with my family, the KHSAA, and now with you.”

Now that baseball and softball seasons have concluded, the final updates to the Riherd’s scoreboard have been made. Two years ago, the KHSAA began transitioning data to a new platform to provide a new scoreboard, but it will not feel the same.

Riherd’s Scoreboard was an Invaluable Resource

Have you ever tried to look up high school scores or stats for games in another state? Please, try. While covering recruiting, finding reliable stats outside of the Commonwealth is an arduous, if not impossible, task. Basic information should be readily available, but it’s nowhere to be found. Kentucky was an exception to that norm, thanks to the Riherd’s Scoreboard, elevating the experience for high school athletes across the Commonwealth.

It’s not just a great tool for journalists. Having formal documentation elevates the status of the sporting event and inspires athletes to compete even harder. A running back in Owensboro is going to be hungrier if he knows there’s a guy in Johnson County who is leading the state in rushing by only 75 yards.

Last but not least, it’s an incredible archive for folks who need an arbiter in glory days discussions. I may or may not have been caught in groupchat crossfire while debating our athletic acumen from 15+ years ago. There is evidence that I had 11 tackles in a regional championship game (the five sacks didn’t get reported), but also proof that I went 2-8 from the field and missed four free throws in the All ‘A’ Classic at EKU. Yikes.

As the NCAA likes to say, most go pro in something other than sports. Very few even make it to the NCAA ranks. The Kentucky high school athletic fields were our last time to shine in the athletic spotlight, and we shined a little brighter thanks to Mr. Riherd’s Scoreboard.

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