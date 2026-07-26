Enjoy Stats and Highlights from the Kentucky TBT Win over Syracuse

Wow, what a win. Just when you thought La Familia’s run in the TBT was coming to a close, the former Kentucky Wildcats got one more run in them.

Archie Goodwin scored a team-high 30 points, while Darryl Morsell posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double for La Familia. But it was Kahlil Whitney who delivered the game-winner, one of three made field goals for the former Cat in the 70-66 win over Boeheim’s Army.

KSR had a front-row seat for the thrilling finish. Enjoy all of the best moments from the victory through the lens of Steven Peake.

Stats from the La Familia Win over Syracuse

For the second time in three years, the Kentucky alumni team has advanced to the semifinal round of the TBT. They’re only two wins away from $2 Million. They’ll host the winner of Kansas-Wichita State on Wednesday night at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.