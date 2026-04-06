Kentucky is finalist for this top-50 national recruit

Kentucky’s recruiting department remains very busy as the program enters the final stages of spring practice. The Wildcats are conducting some very important visits before the commitment push arrives in the summer. Those commitments will likely be won during official visits. Some prospects are entering decision-making mode.

The Cats remain a contender for one of the best players in the 2027 high school class. Eric McFarland is the No. 22 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. The wideout is now down to 11 schools. Kentucky made the latest cut along with Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and UNLV.

NEWS: Elite 2027 WR Eric McFarland is down to 11 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’9 175 WR from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 25 Recruit in the ’27 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/FAt7LOWplO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2026

Eric McFarland took an unofficial visit to Miami over the weekend after visiting Texas A&M earlier this week. The 5-foot-8 wideout is considered one of the most explosive playmakers in this recruiting class. Kentucky appears to need to make up ground in this recruitment but remains an option for the Las Vegas native who is spending his final year of high school at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Kentucky has done a very strong job getting class of 2027 prospects on campus this spring. That has set the program up for a strong close in June. The Wildcats have built a rock-solid target board and now must finish off some recruitments. Eric McFarland is a name on that board.

This should be a very eventful recruiting summer in the Bluegrass.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 698 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 711 overall) Matthias Burrell iOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked Bryian Duncan Jr. ATH (5-9, 160) Cairo (Ga.) High Unranked

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