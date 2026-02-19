Kentucky is making big push for top-50 national recruit Eric McFarland

June is setting up to be a very important month for the Kentucky football program. That is always the case but this cycle feels extra important since a new era has begun in Lexington. The Cats are truly putting themselves in position to make a big splash in the 2027 class. Another big target emerged on Thursday.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland has three official visit trips locked in. The high four-star recruit will make stops at Texas A&M (May 29-31), USC (June 5-7), and Ohio State (June 12-14). Who will get the other visits? Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU, and Miami are all in contention.

NEW: Elite WR Eric McFarland has locked in three official visits, he tells @ChadSimmons_✈️



McFarland ranks No. 24 NATL. (No. 4 WR) in the 2027 class.



The Las Vegas native is the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. This 5-foot-8 wide receiver is the No. 4 overall wideout in the 2027 class. Kentucky has some stiff competition but the Wildcats are in the race. Now UK needs to get a visit locked in with McFarland to give itself a fighting chance in this recruitment.

Quarterbacks Elijah Haven, Colton Nussmeier, and Israel Abrams, EDGE Mekai Brown, and tight end Seneca Driver are all top-100 prospects in this class. Each has plans to visit Kentucky this spring. The Cats should get some official visits locked in soon.

Will Stein’s staff is making some noise on the recruiting trail. A big push will begin in March when unofficial visits can resume.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County High 3 (No. 566 overall) Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 782 overall)

