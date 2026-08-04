Pour one out for the old SEC Saturday Night crew as ESPN unveils new broadcasting teams

Earlier this summer, we found out that ESPN was breaking up our beloved broadcasting crew of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, and Cole Cubelic. This morning, ESPN revealed its broadcasting teams for the 2026 season, and all three are headed in different directions.

Let’s start from the top. The lead ABC/ESPN team remains Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Katie George are the No. 2 crew for ABC and ESPN, with George getting the nod now that Molly McGrath has moved to NFL coverage. Kris Budden will join Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer as the lead ESPN crew. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor will also call games for ESPN, along with the teams of Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Stormy Buonantony, and Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, and Sherree Burruss.

What about our boy Tom Hart? After a decade in the SEC Saturday Night spot, Hart will join Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich. Jordan Rodgers is moving to Friday nights, calling ACC and Big 12 games alongside Mike Monaco and Dana Boyle. Cole Cubelic? We’ll probably still see him on the SEC Network, as he joins Dave Neal in the booth with Tori Petry handling sideline duties. I didn’t like how far down the press release I had to scroll to find Cubelic, one of the best analysts in all of college football, let alone the SEC. As Andy Staples wrote, Cubelic is now on the equivalent of the JP Sports crew.

They did @colecubelic dirty. Best analyst in the game at explaining what’s going on in the trenches.



Not only did they break up the most fun crew they had, they stuck Cole on the equivalent of the JP game.



Non-ball knowers. https://t.co/bvX4jVLG1c — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) August 4, 2026

The new SEC Saturday Night team is Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray, and Taylor Davis. SEC Nation will look different too, as Matt Barrie, Chase Daniel, and Marion Crowder join Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow on the panel. Barrie will take over hosting duties from Laura Rutledge, who is moving to NFL coverage. In case you missed it, SEC Nation is coming to Lexington in Week 2 for Kentucky vs. Alabama, so we’ll get to know the new members of the crew very soon.

I’m sure the new teams will be great, and everyone is very good at their jobs, but I’m still pouring one out for the OG SEC Saturday Night crew, especially Cole Cubelic. He deserves better.

2026 ESPN CFB Broadcasting Teams

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe (ABC/ESPN)

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Katie George (ABC/ESPN)

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Kris Budden

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Tom Hart, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Stormy Buonantony

Roy Philpott, Brock Osweiler, Sherree Burruss

Mike Monaco, Jordan Rodgers, Dana Boyle (ESPN Primetime Friday Nights)

Wes Durham, Max Browne, Madison Fitzpatrick (ACC Network Primetime)

Matt Schumacker, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis (SEC Saturday Night)

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker (HBCU Spotlights)

Matt Barrie, Chase Daniel, Paul Carcaterra (Thursday Night Primetime)

Additional Returning Crews

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingolia

Jason Ross, Jr., Tyoka Jackson

Eric Frede, Jack Ford

Additional New Crews

Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, Lauren Sisler

Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Morgan Uber

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Michella Chester

Dave Neal, Cole Cubelic, Tori Petry

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Kendra Douglas

Roxy Bernstein, Dave Clawson, Madison Hock

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman

Chuckie Kempf, Dustin Fox

Ted Emrich, Fozzy Whittaker

We’re still waiting for broadcasting team assignments for the first games of the season, but here is the schedule with times/networks/TV windows. Ohio State vs. Texas is the primetime game on ABC in Week 2, so I bet we’ll get Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Katie George for Kentucky vs. Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC on September 12.

Game Date Opponent Venue TV/Window Sept. 5 Youngstown State Kroger Field 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Sept. 12 Alabama Kroger Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sept. 19 Texas A&M Kyle Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2) Sept. 26 South Alabama Kroger Field 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Oct. 3 South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 10 LSU Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Oct. 17 Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 24 Vanderbilt Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 7 Tennessee Neyland Stadium Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 14 Florida Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 21 Missouri Faurot Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 28 Louisville Kroger Field Early (Noon-1 p.m. ET start)

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