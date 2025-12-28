ESPN gives Kentucky an A- grade for Will Stein hire
The offseason report card is in, and Kentucky football finished as an honors student.
On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Jake Trotter dished out grades for 16 of the most notable recent coaching changes in all of college football. This cycle brought some of the wildest coaching searches we’ve seen in the sport, including one that just wrapped up a couple of days ago when Michigan hired Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham as Sherrone Moore’s replacement.
ESPN gave the Wolverines a B+ for that move. Spoiler: Kentucky’s hiring of Will Stein received a better grade.
Rittenberg gave the Wildcats an A- for bringing in Stein, who is still serving as Oregon’s offensive coordinator as the Ducks continue their run in the College Football Playoff. The only thing preventing Stein from receiving an A, Rittenberg said, was his lack of head coaching experience — otherwise, he checked every box for the Wildcats. Rittenberg even recalled a recent conversation with Stein, where Stein mentioned his love for Kentucky even when the job wasn’t open yet.
“Kentucky needed a coach who wanted to be there, knew enough about the program and had a plan to elevate its offensive production after Mark Stoops went through a revolving door of coordinators late in his tenure,” Rittenberg wrote. “Kentucky will score and be exciting under Stein, who already has a baked-in connection to the program. Stein will need a strong staff around him but should give UK a chance to rise, even in the difficult SEC.”
Of the 16 coaching hires mentioned in the article, Stein was among the seven that received an A- grade or better. Only two new hires — Collin Klein at Kansas State and James Franklin at Virginia Tech — were graded as A hires. Also of note, Florida’s hiring of Jon Sumrall received a B+ grade. There’s been near-unanimous praise for Stein as Kentucky’s new head coach.
