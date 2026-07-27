ESPN praises Kentucky’s roster but notes pressure on Mark Pope

Excitement is high for Kentucky Football season, which is just 40 days away, but we’re also 100 days out from college basketball season. In turn, outlets are releasing fresh hoops content. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf are among them, dropping a monster preview including top storylines, predictions, title contenders, and players and matchups to watch. Kentucky got plenty of mentions, some good, some bad.

Let’s get the bad out of the way. Borzello and Medcalf came up with 10 storylines that could shape the season. Mark Pope’s job status is one of them. Borzello recapped Pope’s rough year two, which has raised the stakes for year three.

Mark Pope enters the season under pressure. Kentucky beat then-No. 1 Purdue in a preseason exhibition game last October and entered Year 2 of the Mark Pope era with sky-high expectations, a highly ranked transfer class, reportedly the highest-paid roster in the sport and plenty of momentum in the program. It unraveled pretty quickly. The Wildcats started 5-4 overall, lost their first two games of the SEC season, and after an impressive stretch midway through conference play lost five of their final seven games of the regular season before limping out of the NCAA tournament with a 19-point loss to Iowa State in the second round. A string of high-profile recruiting and transfer portal misses to start the offseason didn’t help the frustration levels, but Pope rebounded well — including adding Momcilovic, the nation’s top transfer — and finished the spring with a roster that will likely open the season ranked inside the top 25. That said, Pope can’t afford a repeat of 2025-26 ESPN

Borzello went further, predicting that two blue-blood jobs will be open next spring, listing Kentucky, Kansas, and Duke as three possibilities.

“Legitimate question marks surround the future of three blue-blood head coaches. Kentucky’s Mark Pope obviously enters the season under pressure after an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign with a high-priced roster. Kansas’ Bill Self dealt with retirement talk this past spring, even taking time after the 2025-26 season to mull his future. And then there’s Duke’s Jon Scheyer, who was pursued by the Dallas Mavericks this spring and will be near the top of NBA wish lists next year, too.”

Over at CBS Sports, Isaac Trotter released his own preview last week. Whether or not Pope can turn down the temperature in Lexington is one of his burning questions.

The 2026-27 season is an inflection point for Pope because winning cures everything, and this roster looks more suited to his style of play. Kentucky has shooting out the wazoo with Milan Momcilovic, Kam Williams and Alex Wilkins. Kentucky has a legit next-level big man in Malachi Moreno, who could be a two-way enforcer. It has real point guard depth in Zoom Diallo and Wilkins after having little creativity last year once Lowe went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Even though the SEC is going to be a bear, Pope can’t afford to be just solid. Kentucky has to be good. It needs to compete for the SEC regular-season title deep into February. It needs to quit losing games at Rupp to Georgia. It needs to give itself a chance to make real noise in the Big Dance. It’s time. CBS Sports

As Trotter writes, Pope’s third team is better suited to his system than his second. Milan Momcilovic is on ESPN’s list of transfers to watch and All-American candidates. Trotter singled him out too, calling him the “exact type of player who should thrive in Mark Pope’s offense.” Malachi Moreno made ESPN’s list of the 10 players with breakout potential. Two games on Kentucky’s schedule made the cut on their top 10 non-conference games to watch: the Champions Classic vs. Kansas, because of Tyran Stokes; and the rivalry showdown vs. Louisville on Dec. 12 at Rupp Arena.

That just scratches the surface of ESPN and CBS Sports‘ excellent content, so go scratch that college hoops itch. It’ll be here before you know it.