ESPN ranked Kentucky and 11 of Kentucky's opponents in the summer Top 25

Unless you’re locked into the World Cup, it’s the slow part of the summer in the sports world, especially in college basketball. However, several websites fill time with fun things like way-too-early rankings for the upcoming college basketball season, including ESPN, which updated its preseason Top 25 before the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

In it, the Worldwide Leader ranked your University of Kentucky Wildcats among the top teams heading into 2026-27, placing them at No. 17 in the way-too-early preseason rankings.

The author, Jeff Borzello, gave his reasoning as:

17. Kentucky Wildcats Momcilovic was the best transfer in the portal, after a season in which he established himself as the best shooter in college basketball. The 6-8 forward withdrew from the NBA draft on the night of the deadline, committing to coach Mark Pope’s team a few days later after also being pursued by Louisville and Arizona. He’s immediately an All-America contender and the most dangerous player on the Wildcats’ roster, after averaging 16.9 points and shooting 48.7% from 3 last season.

Additionally, ESPN’s projected starting five for Kentucky is:

11 opponents in ESPN’s Top 25

Of the 24 other ranked teams in ESPN’s summer exercise, 11 of them land on Kentucky’s schedule, which is fun. Seven are SEC opponents, led by No. 1 Florida, plus Louisville, Virginia, and North Carolina from the ACC, and Kansas in the Champions Classic to open the season.

1. Florida

6. Tennessee

7. Texas

11. Arkansas

13. Louisville

14. Virginia

15. Alabama

20. Vanderbilt

21. Missouri

23. Kansas

25. North Carolina

[ESPN: Men’s NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings]