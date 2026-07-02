Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
KSR+
+

KSR Basketball

ESPN ranked Kentucky and 11 of Kentucky's opponents in the summer Top 25

Drew Franklin
Drew Franklin@DrewFranklinKSR
6h0members liked this
espn-preseason-top-25-kentucky
Mar 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes to the basket against Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Unless you’re locked into the World Cup, it’s the slow part of the summer in the sports world, especially in college basketball. However, several websites fill time with fun things like way-too-early rankings for the upcoming college basketball season, including ESPN, which updated its preseason Top 25 before the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

In it, the Worldwide Leader ranked your University of Kentucky Wildcats among the top teams heading into 2026-27, placing them at No. 17 in the way-too-early preseason rankings.

The author, Jeff Borzello, gave his reasoning as:

17. Kentucky Wildcats

Momcilovic was the best transfer in the portal, after a season in which he established himself as the best shooter in college basketball. The 6-8 forward withdrew from the NBA draft on the night of the deadline, committing to coach Mark Pope’s team a few days later after also being pursued by Louisville and Arizona. He’s immediately an All-America contender and the most dangerous player on the Wildcats’ roster, after averaging 16.9 points and shooting 48.7% from 3 last season.

Additionally, ESPN’s projected starting five for Kentucky is:

11 opponents in ESPN’s Top 25

Of the 24 other ranked teams in ESPN’s summer exercise, 11 of them land on Kentucky’s schedule, which is fun. Seven are SEC opponents, led by No. 1 Florida, plus Louisville, Virginia, and North Carolina from the ACC, and Kansas in the Champions Classic to open the season.

1. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Texas
11. Arkansas
13. Louisville
14. Virginia
15. Alabama
20. Vanderbilt
21. Missouri
23. Kansas
25. North Carolina

[ESPN: Men’s NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings]

Members only · one like per member

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

KSR+ Recommendations

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

2026-07-02
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+