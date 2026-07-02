KSR Basketball
ESPN ranked Kentucky and 11 of Kentucky's opponents in the summer Top 25
Unless you’re locked into the World Cup, it’s the slow part of the summer in the sports world, especially in college basketball. However, several websites fill time with fun things like way-too-early rankings for the upcoming college basketball season, including ESPN, which updated its preseason Top 25 before the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.
In it, the Worldwide Leader ranked your University of Kentucky Wildcats among the top teams heading into 2026-27, placing them at No. 17 in the way-too-early preseason rankings.
The author, Jeff Borzello, gave his reasoning as:
17. Kentucky Wildcats
Momcilovic was the best transfer in the portal, after a season in which he established himself as the best shooter in college basketball. The 6-8 forward withdrew from the NBA draft on the night of the deadline, committing to coach Mark Pope’s team a few days later after also being pursued by Louisville and Arizona. He’s immediately an All-America contender and the most dangerous player on the Wildcats’ roster, after averaging 16.9 points and shooting 48.7% from 3 last season.
Additionally, ESPN’s projected starting five for Kentucky is:
- Zoom Diallo (15.7 PPG at Washington)
- Alex Wilkins (17.8 PPG at Furman)
- Milan Momcilovic (16.9 PPG at Iowa State)
- Ousmane N’Diaye (9.8 PPG for Cremona in Serie A)
- Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG)
11 opponents in ESPN’s Top 25
Of the 24 other ranked teams in ESPN’s summer exercise, 11 of them land on Kentucky’s schedule, which is fun. Seven are SEC opponents, led by No. 1 Florida, plus Louisville, Virginia, and North Carolina from the ACC, and Kansas in the Champions Classic to open the season.
1. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Texas
11. Arkansas
13. Louisville
14. Virginia
15. Alabama
20. Vanderbilt
21. Missouri
23. Kansas
25. North Carolina
[ESPN: Men’s NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings]
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