ESPN's Fran Fraschilla on Ousmane N'Diaye: 'This is a good get for Coach Pope.'

International additions are always a dice roll. For every future college star and first-round pick like Kasparas Jakucionis and Hannes Steinbach, there are a dozen more who never quite find their footing or the right fit, bouncing around from school to school as depth pieces. Kentucky has had two recently in Zvonimir Ivisic and Andrija Jelavic who had their highs and lows in the blue and white before transferring out of the program.

Could Ousmane N’Diaye change that in Lexington, the 6-foot-11 Senegalese forward coming from Italy’s top league, the Lega Basket Serie A (LBA)? That’s the hope — and ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla believes it’s possible.

At worst, the college hoops analyst is confident N’Diaye will be productive in the rotation under Mark Pope. At best? Well, he can be a high-impact starter.

Tom Leach had Fraschilla on The Leach Report early Monday morning, where he shared the story of the newest Wildcat’s journey to Lexington, one that is a decade in the making. He was a 12-year-old attending the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Camp the first time his name was thrown around, but he was a ‘late developer’ who had to slowly work his way through the club system overseas with stops in Germany and Spain before finally breaking through in Italy.

“N’Diaye stood out as one of the best long-term prospects we evaluated,” ESPN said of the newest Wildcat all the way back in 2020.

This past season in the LBA, he averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game, putting him in contention for the league’s “Best Under 22 Award” — one of five players up for the honor. To produce at that level on a stage considered 13th best in the world, behind only the likes of the NBA Playoffs and NBA regular season, Olympic Games, Euroleague and the FIBA World Cup, among others, is a serious indicator he’ll be ready to compete in the SEC next season.

In fact, the SEC ranks No. 25 in the world in that same list.

“He’s really blossomed this year in Italy, in a city called Cremona — which is up in northern Italy by Milan,” Fraschilla told Leach. “He’s has had a good year. Now he’s playing against professional players, physical players, some former NBA players, both on his team and then against him. So he’s getting a great deal of experience. He’s had a good year.

“He’s really athletic. It’s interesting — he’s more of an outside-in big guy than an inside-out big guy. I believe at least half of his shots come from three. He’s great in the pick-and-roll as far as throwing it to him. Not a great shot blocker, but very athletic and a good rebounder. And because he’s 22, he’s really blossomed this year. This has been a big year for him.”

Former Wildcats Kyle Wiltjer and Nate Sestina are currently competing in the same league. Other familiar names include Marco Belinelli, Oumar Ballo, Chris Chiozza, Carsen Edwards, Anthony Hickey, JD Notae, Jahmi’us Ramsey, Mady Sissoko, Xavier Sneed, DJ Steward, JT Thor and Denzel Valentine, among others.

Hooping against those guys — all former college standouts and many with real NBA experience — he’s thriving and only getting better.

What does that mean for his time at Kentucky? He’s already proven he’s a rotation-caliber piece competing in the SEC, but how high is his ceiling in Lexington? Could he be a star?

“There’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be a rotation player. Can he be a starter? Very possibly,” he continued. “A lot of it has to do obviously with the transfer portal and who else the Wildcats bring in, but given his experience and his growth and his development over the last few years and playing in a reasonably good level of basketball in Europe… he’s definitely a rotation guy, potentially a starter.

“The rebounding will excite people, the length, and then I think the outside shooting is — it’s not great, it’s good, and it could be very good. But remember this: he’s also going to shoot a shorter shot in college than he would at the FIBA level. It’s a little bit different, I think, but a little bit shorter. So it’s a good get. There’s no question that he could play at a lot of places in college basketball. And I expect this young man to help the Wildcats.”

Don’t expect him to come in and be Oscar Tshiebwe for Kentucky as a physically dominant athlete who wins battles as a grown man, says Fraschilla. N’Diaye is a finesse player who knocks down jumpers and runs the floor like a gazelle, which is ‘going to be something that excites Kentucky fans.’

He’ll be his own talent — and a good one, at that.

“Ousmane is more of a — I don’t want to compare him to anybody who’s played at Kentucky recently, but he’s just a long athletic kid with, now he’s got a lot of experience under his belt at 22,” he said. “Again, playing in a good league and surviving and playing well in a good league. I would say the best way to describe him is he will be a valuable member of the Kentucky team, possibly a starter, depending on who else arrives.

“But this is a good get for Coach Pope.”