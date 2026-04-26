ESPN's latest NBA Draft big board has massive implications for Kentucky

It’s all coming together for Kentucky this offseason, now with Washington’s Zoom Diallo and Furman’s Alex Wilkins making up the backcourt as portal additions, plus the returns of Kam Williams and Braydon Hawthorne on the wing with Malachi Moreno back to anchor the frontcourt, along with the new commitment from Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye. When you include Trent Noah and Reece Potter returning as depth pieces to go with high school pledges Mason Williams and Zyon Hawthorne, the Wildcats now have 10 of 15 roster spots filled.

That’s the good news — only need a couple more rotation players, plus another practice body or two.

The better news? ESPN’s latest 2026 NBA Draft big board, which includes the top 100 available prospects ahead of the draft in June, presents some intriguing portal options for Mark Pope to potentially reel in should they choose to withdraw and return to school.

We all know the Wildcats have a glaring superstar role to fill and the money to spend on one if No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes opts for Kansas or Oregon. There may be one outlier who could be problematic, but the rest are in the NIL sweet spot, likely making significantly more with another year in college than by keeping their names in and pursuing their professional dreams.

We’ll start with Allen Graves of Santa Clara fame, nearly sending Kentucky home in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, if not for Otega Oweh’s half-court prayer. He’s currently ranked No. 25 overall as a late first-round pick, his stock at an all-time high as an analytics darling, despite playing at the mid-major level. The prevailing expectation is that he will ultimately keep his name in the draft, and today’s update only reinforces that.

From there, though, the other big fish currently testing the draft waters with their names in the portal are all in second-round territory — meaning there is a solid chance they can be sold on lucrative NIL investments, despite their intentions to keep their names in and become pros.

That group includes Wake Forest’s Juke Harris at No. 34, Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou at No. 35 and Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic — who did knock Kentucky out of the Big Dance in the Round of 32 — at No. 38. Graves, along with Harris, Yessoufou and Momcilovic, are current top-seven portal players, according to On3’s Industry Rankings. Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop is the only available player in the top 10 not testing the draft waters.

From there, only seven top-100 portal talents remain available in general, not even including those also juggling the draft process. It’s a top-heavy group with most of the outside talent accounted for.

Some international prospects remain, namely Mega Basket’s Luigi Suigo (No. 36), Valencia’s Sergio de Larrea (No. 39), Alba Berlin’s Jack Kayil (No. 48), Panathinaikos’ Alex Samodurov (No. 70), OKK Beograd’s Pavle Backo (No. 73) and Bilbao’s Bassala Bagayoko (No. 91) to round out the top 100. Their interest in the college ranks, however, is varied.

Probably best to hit on Stokes or Momcilovic, if possible.

Elsewhere, Kentucky’s Jayden Quaintance continues to linger around that lottery territory, currently sitting a few spots outside at No. 18 overall — up two spots from No. 20 in the previous update.

“His defensive upside and ability as a lob target, both of which were on display his freshman year in a losing context at Arizona State, will keep him in the top 20 conversation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo said of the former Wildcat.

From there, Otega Oweh is also on the list — albeit pretty far down — at No. 74 overall, meaning he’s currently projected to go undrafted. Maybe this five-in-five rule gets passed on Monday and this recent crop of seniors will be grandfathered in? That’s seemingly unlikely, for now, but it’s at least something to monitor. And it’s definitely a big reason why the portal chaos has slowed down in recent days as schools await clarity on what their target pool looks like. Run it back with Oweh Pt. 3? At a minimum, the floodgates could open with a brand-new group of available talent if that happens.

Again, let’s stick with the sure things and land one of these projected second-rounders so we don’t have to worry about court rulings or waivers — only cold, hard cash.