Ethan Hindle announces return to Kentucky baseball in 2027

Ethan Hindle was perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2026 season for the Kentucky baseball program. Now, the Bat Cats will be getting him back in 2027.

The right-handed hitting second and third baseman announced Sunday he would be returning to Lexington for his senior campaign in the blue and white.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be returning to Kentucky,” he said. “Big Blue Nation has become family and I’m incredibly thankful for my coaches, teammates and everyone who makes this place special. We’re building something special and I’m excited to be a part of it. The job’s not finished.”

E-HINDY RETURNING TO LEXINGTON!!@EHindle_27 joins teammates Hudson Brown and Jayce Tharnish for another run in 2027! pic.twitter.com/k0EfAcjJSV — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 12, 2026

Hindle earned starts at second, third, and designated hitter for the Bat Cats this season. The infielder finished the season slashing .306/.433/.617 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI across 251 plate appearances. The Wisconsin native led UK in doubles (19), triples (three), home runs (12), RBI (53), total bases (121), slugging percentage (.617), and walks (30). This third-year player became a force in the middle of UK’s lineup who produced against some top competition in the SEC.

There is a path to climbing up draft boards now back at Kentucky in 2027. An argument could have been made that Hindle’s decision would have the biggest impact on UK next season — that became a reality on Sunday. A return to school gives the Bat Cats a starting second baseman and potential cleanup hitter capable of posting big numbers in the SEC.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon has come to a close in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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