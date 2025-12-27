Eva Hudson signs pro volleyball contract with LOVB Atlanta

Less than a week removed from the end of her college career, outside hitter Eva Hudson has already turned pro.

Hudson inked her first professional contract this week, signing with LOVB (League One Volleyball) Atlanta ahead of the league’s second-ever season. Atlanta is one of six teams in LOVB, which holds its season from January through April. Atlanta’s first game of the 2026 season is set for Jan. 11 on ESPN2 against LOVB Austin.

A National Player of the Year finalist, Hudson was named the SEC’s Player of the Year after a spectacular senior campaign at Kentucky under head coach Craig Skinner. The Indiana native was a two-time Second Team All-American and a one-time All American honorable mention during her three seasons at Purdue, but leveled up her play in her final year as a Wildcat. Hudson, who posted a team-high 546 kills this season, helped lead UK to the national championship match last weekend as a First Team All-American.

But now it’s time for the next chapter in Hudson’s volleyball career. She was a big reason why the Big Blue Nation became so enamored with the game of volleyball this year. We have no doubt she’ll continue to do big things in the pro ranks.

For those unfamiliar (much like myself), LOVB was originally founded in 2020 by Katlyn Gao, Peter Hirschmann, and Olympian Kevin Wong as a youth volleyball club network in the United States. There are 96 locations featuring 86 clubs across 28 states, featuring over 24,000 youth athletes and more than 3,200 coaches. There is one club based in Kentucky called Lexington United. LOVB is headquartered in Los Angeles.

The idea to add a professional indoor league to LOVB came in 2021 but the inaugural season did not debut until 2025. There are six teams as of right now, including Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, and Salt Lake. Future teams include Los Angeles, Minnesota, and San Fransisco. Billie Jean King and Kevin Durant were among the initial investors. LOVB has an apparel deal with Adidas and a broadcast deal with ESPN. LOVB Austin won the league’s first title back in the spring.

Go be great, Eva!