Even as a high school freshman, Jerone Morton knew he could play at Kentucky

It took a few extra years, but Jerone Morton is right where he knew he could be: playing basketball for the University of Kentucky.

That was always the dream for the Winchester, KY product. Morton has been bleeding blue as long as he can remember. He knows the standards at Kentucky, and it’s something he knew he could be a part of one day. Even as an unassuming freshman at George Rogers Clark High School, sporting a Wildcat jersey was on the table for him.

“Well it is crazy, because my freshman year of high school, me and Coach (Josh) Cook, we actually had a meeting,” Morton explained to reporters on Thursday. “It was my freshman year, I remember, but I told him I wanted to play for Kentucky. And he was just telling me that I could do it.“

The path to get to Lexington wasn’t an easy one, though. Morton found plenty of success at the high school level. In 2022, he led GRC to its first state championship victory since 1951. He was key to bringing the Cardinals back to the title game the following year. He had the task of defending (and beating) Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry in back-to-back games at Rupp Arena. Morton finished with 2,684 points as a high schooler, hit game-winners, was a Mr. Basketball candidate, and made multiple All-State teams.

But despite all of those accolades, Morton wasn’t viewed as a high-major recruit. He landed at Morehead State, where he spent his first two college seasons. A productive sophomore campaign saw him transfer to Washington State in 2025-26. Looking back, he wouldn’t change how he walked that path — it was all part of the growing process.

“Obviously it didn’t happen coming out of high school (playing at Kentucky), but I think God makes things happen for reasons,” Morton said. “And I went to Morehead for two years, played pretty good there, then went up to Washington State.

“So every year has just been a learning step, just getting better each and every year, just trying to level up. But, I mean, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Like I said, I just think God puts me in positions for certain reasons.”

Morton was solid last season at Washington State. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes on shooting splits of 43.8/38.8/82.0. Thinking he had only one more year of college eligibility left (he now has two thanks to the new 5-in-5 rule), Morton hopped back into the transfer portal. One school continued to float around in his brain.

“I wanted to come to Kentucky,” he said. “That was obviously the dream. That’s what I was thinking; that’s where my mind was at before I went to the portal.”

Morton knew that transferring to Kentucky wouldn’t come with the same amount of playing time he received during his last two college seasons. Once he hit the portal in the offseason, he says that other schools were presenting larger opportunities for him, including a starting role. But once Mark Pope came calling, turning down Kentucky was always going to be tough — no matter what his role would look like.

“I feel like once I make a decision, I make the right decision every time,” Morton said. “The starting stuff sounds nice, but it ain’t that important to me, for real.”

There is a level of comfort for Morton being back in the Bluegrass State. He can eat at all of his favorite food spots again. He’s right next to his family, friends, and high school community. Finding a gym is never an issue. Resources are practically unlimited. He proved by going to Washington State that he could go outside of his comfort zone (“that’s as far as it can get from home”), but where his feet are right now is where he always wanted to be.