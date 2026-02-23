Even Indiana is hiring a General Manager -- when will Kentucky?

As NIL and revenue-sharing continue to alter the landscape of college sports, more and more programs are hiring general managers to oversee roster construction. Even Indiana is getting with the times.

The Hoosiers are hiring Ryan Carr, the senior vice president of player personnel for the Indiana Pacers, as their executive director of basketball. Carr was a student manager under Bobby Knight at Indiana from 1992 to 1996. After graduation, he worked for the Indiana Pacers in the video department before taking a job as an assistant coach at UTEP from 1999 to 2003. He rejoined the Pacers as a scout in 2003 and eventually worked his way up to SVP of player personnel. At Indiana, he will report directly to Darian DeVries and focus on roster building, while assisting with other areas of the program.

If you’ve gotten to this part of the article and aren’t yelling, “When will Kentucky hire a GM?” at your screen, well, let me get you there. General managers are essential in the new era of college sports, tackling all areas of roster construction, from scouting to NIL management to payroll and player retention. Will Stein has two, Pat Biondo and Pete Nochta, with Biondo riding with Stein and his family on the flight from Eugene. Basically, a GM is tasked with worrying about the future so the head coach can focus on the present.

Duke was the first college basketball program to hire a general manager, bringing on former Nike executive Rachel Baker in 2022. Since then, several high-major programs have followed suit, including Michigan, Arizona, Illinois, Texas Tech, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Baylor, BYU, Villanova, Butler, and Cincinnati. As Kyle Tucker pointed out on Twitter, four of those teams (Michigan, Duke, Arizona, and Illinois) rank in the top four of KenPom’s ratings.

At Mark Pope’s introductory press conference in April 2024, Pope was asked about hiring a GM and seemed open to the possibility, acknowledging the changes in the sport and the demands that they put on a head coach; however, almost two years later, Kentucky still doesn’t have one. Outside sources told KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck in December that the program is in dire need of one. After that article came out, Jack Pilgrim followed up with Pope to see if his stance on GMs had changed. Pope said he likes the concept, but has concerns.

“I like it in terms of the manpower, for sure. I like it in terms of the manpower, I like it in terms of the focus. I like it in terms of the 24/7, just being solely focused on that,” Pope told KSR. “One of the ways where I think it kind of can hurt is — the purpose is to purchase one degree of separation. There’s also some danger that comes with that in terms of, I think sometimes it can be less beneficial for student-athletes. I think sometimes it can be a little bit problematic in terms of communication. That’s the whole purpose of it, right? That’s the part that, if we go that direction, we’ll have to be very clear and very focused on that, because at the end of the day, we have things that have to be done here.”

Jordan Poydras, who played for Pope at Utah Valley and is now a senior advisor for Players Health, a sports insurance and safety provider, said that one degree of separation can actually be helpful for both sides, the program and the players.

IMO there's a reason for that.



When a GM is involved decisions move faster and contracts are written better in many cases.



For a handful of coaches negotiations can get emotional and it's good to have that separation from GM vs. Head Coach.



— Jordan Poydras (@JordanPoydras10) February 23, 2026

The timing of Indiana’s hire is not a coincidence. The end of the season is fast approaching. The transfer portal opens on April 7 and will close on April 21. The signing period for the 2026 high school class starts April 15, and Kentucky still doesn’t have a single commitment, with 84 of the top 100 prospects off the board.

Last week, Jack asked Pope how he and the coaching staff are juggling the end of the season and portal prep. Pope said it’s “complicated,” but he wants everyone all in on what’s happening in the present.

“Yeah, that’s a complicated space, but it also makes it great, Pope said. “Like, we love — man, this job is so great. It’s like everybody’s job, the things you love about the job are the most complicated spaces, and it’s complicated to manage all that at the same time — but it’s why the job is fun. There are dynamics that are really important.”

“We talk about it as a staff,” Pope added. “Also, we have a job to do. We can do that in the other 45 minutes available out of 24 hours, but right now, it’s about, how are we going to go win? Our players deserve that. We deserve that. We are exactly where we are, and we’re in the best time of the year, so let’s not skip it. Let’s not miss it.”



Wouldn’t it be great if you had someone on your staff who could just worry about the future and let you put your whole heart and mind into the present? It seems like that is what the program truly deserves.