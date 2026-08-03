Everything Jon Hood and Twany Beckham said after La Familia's loss in TBT Championship

It hurts to come so close, but not find a way to get the job done. That was the mood at the podium with La Familia GM Twany Beckham and head coach Jon Hood opening up on their loss to Davis Steel in the championship of The Basketball Tournament.

On one hand, they were 14 missed free throws away from pulling off the win — and they may have been able to overcome that had they not gotten crushed on the offensive glass (23-10 edge on second-chance points) and gotten some added bench help (21-13 advantage for Davis Steel). On the other hand, can we not acknowledge how much freaking fun everyone had along the way, despite what the team went through during the roster-building process?

They juggled those emotions during their final press conference of the summer, with Beckham comparing the team to Kentucky‘s 2012 national championship squad for its togetherness and relentless pursuit of success.

“I expected to be here with a different feeling,” Beckham said. “But I promise you, man, I’m not upset or mad. I wanted it. I think I wanted it a little bit too much for these guys, with what we’ve gone through. I mean, these guys — in the three years I’ve been doing this, it’s probably the closest group I’ve seen. Almost similar to the year we won the championship here in 2012. I mean, we ate, worked out, sat in a hotel together — nobody went out, everybody was locked into focus.

“Of course, this thing started out a little rocky with guys not showing up, but this team never wavered. The coaching staff never wavered. We rallied behind each other, and I feel like we came out and gave our best effort. I wish the outcome had been a little bit different, but I’m not upset at that. … I’m excited about the people I have around, the people that supported this. It’s been fun, and I’m super excited about where we can go moving forward.”

For Hood, his head coaching debut exceeded expectations, with fans outspoken in their desire to run it back with “Jon Hooden,” as he was affectionately nicknamed during this three-week journey.

Deciding whether he can give it another go in 2027 is for another day. Until then, he’s just grateful for the opportunity he had to lead this group in 2026.

“We’re out there to win, and that’s what I wanted to do. These guys allowed me to be me, and I’ll never be able to thank them enough for that,” Hood added. “Wish the outcome was a little different for this one, but as far as next year or anything like that, we’ll sit on this one for a little bit and then make those decisions down the line.”

They also talked about their love and appreciation for Big Blue Nation, roster plans for 2027 and beyond, the fanbase wrapping its arms around Archie Goodwin and Kahlil Whitney and Willie Cauley-Stein’s potential retirement.

Listen to it for yourself below:

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