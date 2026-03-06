Everything Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson said on KSR before the Florida rematch

KSR took its radio talents to Paul Miller Ford on Friday to get Big Blue Nation ready for Kentucky’s rematch vs. Florida this weekend, and they were joined by two very special guests who will help decide exactly how things go against the Gators. You know them and you love them, Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson both sharing their thoughts on the revenge opportunity in the regular season finale at Rupp Arena before the Wildcats head to Nashville next week.

What do you need to know about the in-state freshmen, who could absolutely steal our jobs in media if they weren’t playing basketball? We put together the top quotes and takeaways from their radio appearance at the live remote in Lexington.

Moreno felt he could compete for a starting job

It wouldn’t be easy, knowing Jayden Quaintance and Brandon Garrison would also be in the rotation and deserving of minutes, but Moreno had a feeling he could make a push for the starting center job when he first arrived on campus.

At minimum, he knew he could produce at this level, no matter how many minutes he’d earn in year one. All he had to do was show up and fight for it.

“I definitely knew it was going to be a process,” he said on the show. “But I knew if I put in the hard work and just showed up every day with my hard hat on, I knew great things would come my way.”

Don’t underestimate Pope’s fire

CBS Sports is dropping a documentary on this Kentucky team at the conclusion of the season — or just before the Wildcats compete in the Final Four, if you’re feeling optimistic about a run. In their trailer released back in February, Mark Pope is shown screaming at his players in the locker room during their loss to Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. There, he punches a whiteboard and yells, “What are we scared of? What are you scared of? Tell me!”

Did those emotions surprise the freshmen and their teammates? Well, they didn’t expect that moment in NYC necessarily, but fans need to know that Pope’s got some real fire in him.

“Nah, definitely not,” Johnson said of expecting Pope’s whiteboard punch. “I mean, everybody says Coach Pope is a nice guy — and, I mean, he is. But there are definitely times where he brings some of that. He gets to that Pitino mindset and goes crazy. … He always talks about how the times were, where he’s gotten soft on us.”

Fighting with BG ‘out of love’

Matt Jones asked Moreno about his relationship with Brandon Garrison and what it’s like for both of them to be his teammates. They had nothing but good things to say about the polarizing Wildcat, obviously — “He’s always coming to work, funny guy, always having fun in the locker room,” Moreno said, adding, “He always pushes me to be better, pushes Jasper to be better.”

We know B.G. is a loose cannon at times with opponents, but has that ever spilled over into practice with his own teammates? The question was directed at Moreno, but Johnson nodded his head to suggest that those frontcourt battles have gotten heated.

The 7-foot center agreed — but all in good fun.

“I mean, it’s all out of love,” he joked. “It’s like having an older brother. I mean, my older brother, Michael, we fight out of love.”

Will Kam Williams play again?

Pope broke the news on Thursday that Kam Williams had returned to practice after breaking his foot in January. Will he suit up in game action anytime soon? The KSR crew tried to pry that info out of Moreno and Johnson, but they weren’t budging.

They did say, however, that he looked good in his first appearance for the Wildcats. Maybe that’s a sign?

“I mean, hopefully,” Moreno said. “We don’t know the inside scoop, but he was at practice yesterday. He was looking good from what I saw, but it’s not up to us. It’s up to Kam and how his body feels, and how the trainers feel, how the coaches feel.”

What can he give the Cats if he’s able to give it a go anytime soon?

“He’ll be really helpful,” Johnson added. “Kam’s a guy who can play multiple positions, so he definitely fills in a roster spot at any given time. He’s an elite defender, elite shooter, so hopefully he can recover, and he looked good in practice the other day. But, like (Malachi) said, it’s really up to him.”

‘Time for the get-back’ vs. Florida

Nothing matters more than Kentucky’s ability to pull off the upset vs. Florida on Senior Day. It’d mean so much for the Wildcats in terms of postseason seeding, starting next week in Nashville — a win locks up a single bye, at minimum, with an outside shot at the double.

Can they do it? Moreno feels good about it, coming off his 11-point, 11-rebound effort in the first matchup.

“I feel good. We know what to expect and we know what’s coming our way,” he said. “It’s time for a get-back.”

Johnson said his team is ready to give the defending national champions and current SEC winners a real fight this weekend, setting the tone for what’s to come in the SEC Tournament.

“All the guys are really locked into the defensive assignment,” he added. “Coach has been challenging us throughout the week to pick up our intensity, try to help our bigs out for the game. So we have a game plan, a scouting report on them, and we’re trying to do whatever we can to help maintain it.”

Moreno learned how to say his last name on KSR

Remember when Moreno’s mom, Sarah, joined the KSR Postgame Show following Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State earlier in league play? She explained at the time that everyone had been saying Malachi’s last name wrong — “The correct pronunciation in Spanish is muh-RAY-no,” she said while rolling her tongue on the R sound.

His brother, Michael, says muh-RAY-no, while Malachi says muh-REE-no.

Malachi, apparently, had no idea he’s had it wrong his entire life.

“Well, I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t know I was saying my last name wrong,” Moreno said of his mom’s radio appearance and clarification. “I thought I was saying it right, and then she told me that night. She called into the show, and then called me after at like three o’clock in the morning. … I thought it was (mu-REE-no).”

“Breaking news on KSR, you learned how to speak your name (on this show)?” Matt Jones asked.

“Yeah, pretty much,” Moreno responded.

In the most ridiculous manner possible, always.

Time for March Magic

The season has been filled with ups and downs, but now is the time for all of that to be put in the rearview mirror and realize everyone has a fresh start from this point forward — after the finale vs. Florida, at least.

Pope called it ‘winning time’ in his pregame press conference on Thursday.

“March is winning time,” he said. “I don’t think anybody’s gonna hold back anything right now.”

For the players, this is why you come to Kentucky. You want to prove yourself at the highest level against the best of the best, win or go home.

“For sure. I mean, March is the best time of the year,” Johnson said on KSR. “After the SEC Tournament, everybody is 0-0.”

Are they capable of making a run?

“We’re ready. We’ve been battle-tested, and I think we have the pieces all put together, and now we’re starting to click,” Moreno added.

Moreno and Johnson joined the show in the first hour with plenty of good stuff, as you can see. They certainly made Kentuckians proud (and me nervous, personally, about my future in media) — crushing it on KSR, live from Paul Miller Ford.

Listen to the interview in its entirety below:

Now, let’s go beat Florida.