Exotic Blitzes, Linebacker Development: What Jay Bateman is bringing to Kentucky's Defense

Kentucky head coach Will Stein does not have any SEC experience on his resume, but he did hire a couple of coordinators who have logged years in the league. Stein will be working closely with Joe Sloan to ensure that the Wildcats’ offense meets the head coach’s vision. That’s kind of how the relationship worked for Jay Bateman at his previous stop in College Station.

Mike Elko climbed the coaching ladder as a defensive coordinator. When he became the Texas A&M head coach, he held firmly onto the defensive reins, but not without any help from his coordinator. Who gets credit for making Texas A&M the No. 10 defense in the country? It’s impossible to decisively define.

“Jay did a heck of a job at Texas A&M,” veteran TexAgs reporter Olin Buchanan shared with KSR. “Mike, with his background as a defensive coach, he’s going to be involved, but I wouldn’t say all that defense’s success last year was because Mike Elko was leading the way. Jay was very actively involved with what was going on.”

Instead of splitting hairs on who did what, here’s what we did learn from SEC Media Days about what the veteran defensive coordinator is bringing to Kentucky.

An Exotic Scheme

Will Stein wants an aggressive defense to match his aggressive offense. That’s not just lip service. “I know one thing he learned from Mike Elko: exotic blitzes,” said Buchanan.

So what exactly does that look like? State secrets aren’t going to be shared, but Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe painted a picture of his responsibilities that start before the ball is snapped.

“It can be really complicated at times, usually because the safeties have the pressure on them. We’re in the run fit, so I’m defending the A-gap, but I’m also versus the pass. I have a deep over from the slot who runs a 4.3, and so it can get complex at times like that,” Cutcliffe told KSR.

Ty Bryant will be filling the role alongside Jordan Castell, who previously worked with Bateman at Florida. That familiarity allows them to speak the same language. Bryant has picked up on it quickly because there’s a fun prize waiting for him on Saturdays.

“I was having a conversation with him about me blitzing and getting a sack,” Bryant recalled. “I told him, ‘I’ve never had a sack in my college career yet.’ So he was like, “Oh, we’re going to have to change that.’ So I’m excited for that. We’re definitely involved in the blitzing situation.”

Bateman Develops Linebackers

It did not take long for Kentucky football fans to see Bateman’s recruiting chops manifest on the trail. He picked up a couple of players from the Mid-Atlantic, sticking a thorn in James Franklin‘s side. The greatest flex was actually in Ohio. Predictions rolled in for four-star safety Tristin Hughes to commit to Virginia Tech, but a few weeks later, he was in Lexington, committing to the Cats during the spring game.

But what happens once they arrive on campus? Some of Bateman’s best weren’t the highest-ranked recruits. Taurean York was a three-star recruit who turned into a three-year starter and an All-SEC linebacker. Daymion Sanford had a similar recruiting profile when he was thrust into action last fall.

“Scooby Williams got hurt against Notre Dame. Daymion comes in and he’s making plays all over the field,” Buchanan recalled. “He even stopped Jeremiyah Love on a 4th and 1. He made the open-field tackle. He was arguably A&M’s best defensive player, and that’s from being developed by Jay Bateman.”

Sanford’s intangibles speak volumes for what Bateman is seeking from his players. After suffering a gruesome injury in the spring game, he was wearing a cast, back in the film room two days later. Players rehabbing from injuries are almost never invited to SEC Media Days, but the team captain was in Tampa, speaking highly of his former position coach.

“He’s a great dude. In the meeting rooms, he was a great coach. He taught me a lot, gave me a lot of good advice. You know, I was sad to see him go,” Sanford told KSR. “Being gap sound, he helped me with reading run, and being comfortable with coverages and stuff like that. He’s helped me a lot.”

Kentucky has experience in the trenches and in the secondary, but not a ton at linebacker. Bateman is the right coach to get those guys up to speed in time to compete in the SEC.

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