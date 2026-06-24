Expect Some First-Year Growing Pains for Will Stein

When Will Stein sat behind the SEC Network desk for the first time, Paul Finebaum asked the new Kentucky head coach how his first days on the job were going. Stein pointed out all of the good, but was quick to remind the audience, “I’m undefeated right now. We haven’t played a game.”

Hope springs eternal this summer. It doesn’t matter what is on his resume or who is on the schedule this fall, Will Stein is going to experience some growing pains in his first year as the Kentucky head football coach.

Stein has to Learn How to Be a Head Coach

When you state the sentence above, it’s very much a matter of fact. “No? You think.” But it’s similar to the statement that players need to learn how to win. It takes some time and experience to figure out how to execute when under pressure to close games.

Mitch Barnhart hired Stein because he’s one of the best offensive play-callers in the country. He’s letting Joe Sloan talk into Kenny Minchey‘s ear so that he can develop into a great head coach.

I will give Stein some credit. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about him over the last six months, it’s that he is incredibly detail-oriented. Relishing this opportunity, he spends almost every waking moment thinking about every possible aspect of the program, ranging from the pregame warm-up and walk-out songs to the facilities, recruiting strategy, and scheme.

The funny thing about football is that he can rehearse almost every possible scenario, except for the one that actually happens.

Potential Hiccups to Prepare For

What exactly will those moments be? If I could tell you, I’d go make a killing on Kalshi. However, I know there will be a moment this fall when somebody on the KSR Postgame Show is questioning a decision made by Stein.

Mark Stoops was the king of clock mismanagement. In my opinion, some of the criticism was unfair, but there were a couple of eye-gouging two-minute affairs at the end of halves, from his first season all the way to his last.

Why does this matter? There will be a time when Will Stein does the exact opposite thing Mark Stoops would. Instead of being conservative before half, he’ll make an aggressive call. Being aggressive is more fun, but it’s not always the right decision. One of those decisions will result in a disaster, whether it’s in the form of a turnover or more points for the other team.

Will Stein learned from a process-driven head coach of the Nick Saban coaching tree. Each coach has their own process, and learning the hard way through experience is the only true way to find the navigational beacon.

How First-Year Coaches Fare in the SEC

It’s hard for new coaches to win in the SEC. There are obviously a few exceptions, particularly at brand-name programs with proven coaches, but when pooling the data, you’ll be hard-pressed to find too many winning records.

Year Coaches Win-Loss SEC Record 2024 Elko, Lebby, DeBoer 19-19 10-14 2023 Freeze, Arnett 11-14 4-12 2022 Kelly, Napier 16-11 9-7 2021 Beamer, Heupel, Harsin, Lea 22-29 10-22 2020 Kiffin, Drinkwitz, Leach 14-17 12-17 2019 N/A



2018 Jimbo Fisher, Mullen, Moorhead, Pruitt, Chad Morris 34-29 16-24

That challenge is even greater for first-time head coaches. Of the six mentioned above who were head coaches for the first time, only one finished better than 6-6 in the regular season: Joe Moorhead. He was fired by Miss. State after year two.

Even the almighty Kirby Smart did not simply strut into the league as a Goliath at Georgia. The Dawgs finished his first season in Athens at the Liberty Bowl after posting a 7-5 record. It was the last time his team did not post at least 11 wins (barring the Covid season, of course).

Proof of Concept is What’s Most Important

As we approach America’s 250th Birthday, Will Stein has checked seemingly every box. It is letting Kentucky football fans dream big dreams. Summer is the perfect time to talk yourself into the unimaginable, but allow me to briefly interject.

Not everything is going to go seamlessly in Will Stein’s first Kentucky football season. There will be questionable calls, injuries, and at least one excruciating loss, if not more. Kentucky had an outstanding offensive line haul in the transfer portal, but the best offensive lines aren’t built in the transfer portal.

This is a flawed team that was put together in the first days of Stein’s time in Lexington while he was simultaneously assembling a coaching staff. They’re going to hit some bumps in the road while they figure things out. What’s most important is that by November, this team looks like they’re figuring it out. Stein’s winning formula doesn’t always need to result in a win, but it should give them a chance to win.

Until Stein experiences those first growing pains, go ahead, dream big. Kenny Minchey for Heisman? Sure. Cats in the CFP? Why not? Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.