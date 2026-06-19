Experience a Day in the Life with Kentucky Head Coach Will Stein

Since arriving in Lexington, Will Stein has given Big Blue Nation so many opportunities to take a closer look at what he’s building at Kentucky. All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football on the SEC Network isn’t the only behind-the-scenes feature on his first squad.

A couple of former coaches, Seth Howard and Dan Casey, bring their perspective with respective podcasts, and the two spent time in Lexington this spring with Will Stein. In addition to a 40-minute interview with the Kentucky head coach, they produced a documentary, “Go To Work with Kentucky Head Football Coach Will Stein.”

Like many behind-the-scenes docs, it starts before the sun rises. That’s not the only common theme.

A montage of action from spring practice includes an impressive reception from DJ Miller, a long run by Jason Patterson, and a pretty pass by Kenny Minchey to freshman Denairius Gray. Former Kentucky wide receiver Derek Abney made a cameo at practice. It also shows how the coaches actually coach the players. This bit from Joe Sloan I particularly enjoyed:

“I really want you to think about your lower half,” the offensive coordinator told his quarterbacks. “Like right now, Kenny, that sucks. I want you to think about your lower half, I want you to think about cleats in the ground, think about getting my throw started from my back hip. Make sense?”

What makes this documentary stand out is the inclusion of football jargon. Football junkies rarely get to hear coaches speak in football language because coaches treat it like state secrets.

In this feature, Kentucky football fans get to see the quarterbacks go through their cadence with the entire offense. Cameras are in a QB meeting room as Sloan goes through a “Mahomes” and a “Kelce” series while tape from LSU plays in the background. What does a Rita, a Lisa, or a Mickey mean? I have absolutely no idea, but it’s fun to hear how quickly they navigate through the offense.

“There’s layers upon layers upon layers… I can’t take my foot off the gas on learning and say, ‘I’m starting to get it.’ No, no, no. We’re in the ABCs right now,” Sloan told the quarterbacks. “We gotta get to reading books.”

You don’t have to be a football junkie to enjoy stepping inside a couple of Kentucky football practices and meetings from this spring with Will Stein and Joe Sloan.

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