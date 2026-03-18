Eye-Opening Numbers Ahead of Kentucky vs. Santa Clara

We are less than 48 hours away from tip-off between Kentucky and Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament. Hard to believe we’re already here, right?

Whether it’s searching for Cinderella in your bracket pool or finding an edge against the spread, you’ve done plenty of research ahead of March Madness. Now let’s take a closer look at a few of the pertinent numbers that will come into play when the Wildcats take on the Broncos.

0 — Losses to double-digit seeds by Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament prior to the pandemic. The Wildcats have lost to double-digit seeds twice in their last four NCAA Tournament appearances.

1 — Game in the last five where Collin Chandler has scored 10+ points. Kentucky is 2-3 in those contests, including an 8-point afternoon against No. 16 seed LSU in the SEC Tournament. The Cats went 8-3 in SEC contests when Chandler scored in double figures.

2 — Point projected victory for Kentucky, according to KenPom. Bart Torvik only gives the Wildcats a .4 advantage over the Broncos. This is what we call a toss-up game.

3 — Kentucky has never played in a 7-10 matchup, but they’ve been in the 8-9 games three times before. All three were Wildcat wins.

4 — Times Kentucky has been a favorite of three points or less this season. The Wildcats won and covered in all four of those games (St. John’s, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Missouri in the SEC Tournament). The under hit in three of those four contests. The current line on BetMGM is Kentucky -2.5, with a total of 160.5.

5 — Santa Clara has played against the current form of the SEC 21 times and has only five wins. The last victory against a school from the SEC was against Texas A&M in 1999, when the Aggies were in the Big 12. Kentucky has never played a WCC team in the NCAA Tournament.

7 — NCAA Tournament wins in St. Louis for Kentucky in eight games, including the 1978 National Championship.

9 — Kentucky basketball games have been decided by two possessions or fewer this postseason. They’ve won six of those games, including two in the SEC Tournament.

10 — Teams on this seed line are 14-26 (.350 winning percentage) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the last 10 editions of March Madness.

12 — More points from Otega Oweh will give him the most by any two-year player in the history of Kentucky basketball. Oweh has failed to reach double figures only four times during his two year run, and just once this year.

15 — WCC wins for Santa Clara this season are the most conference wins in program history for the Broncos. A win over Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament would give Santa Clara 27 overall wins, tied for the most in school history.

19 — Games Kentucky played against NCAA Tournament teams this season, more than any other team in the field.

63 — NCAA Tournament appearances for Kentucky are more than any other program in college basketball. The Wildcats are 132-56 in the Big Dance.

600 — Herb Sendek picked up his 600th win in the WCC Semifinal victory over Saint Mary’s. He’s one of only nine active head coaches with 600+ career wins.