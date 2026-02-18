Fan Favorites Fill the Bourbon and Beyond 2026 Lineup

Bourbon and Beyond came from humble beginnings. Nearly ten years after it made its debut at Champions Park in 2017, the music festival is one of the largest in the region. The expansive grounds at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center are bringing more big-name headliners to Louisville in September 2026.

The festival revealed its full lineup on Wednesday. The Queens of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters get the show rolling on Thursday, followed by Mumford & Sons and Kacey Musgraves on Friday. The Red Clay Strays and Chris Stapleton headline Saturday night, with a 90s feel on the final day, thanks to Dave Matthews Band and Ryan Lemond’s favorite, Hootie and the Blowfish.

The festival is billed as “The World’s Largest Bourbon, Food & Music Fest,” but it’s diversity of sound is what makes this event stand out. You get plenty of rock, mixed in with country, and some nostalgia for middle-aged people with the best acts of the 90s.

More than 100 artists will perform at the 2026 edition of Bourbon and Beyond from September 24-27. Some will say that the deep cuts are even better than the headliners, with acts like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Of Monsters and Men, The Flaming Lips, Charley Crockett, Joan Jett, Gary Clark Jr., and Portugal. The Man.

Bourbon and Beyond continues to expand, and 2025 was its biggest year yet. The event moved from the parking lot of the old Executive Inn to inside the Fair and Expo Center. The two enormous main stages sat adjacent to the South Wing, creating a plaza in the middle of the massive space. Patrons could even listen to music while riding rides at Kentucky Kingdom. There was also another large stage well out of ear shot passed the West Wing. You needed some walking shoes to get around, but it made for a significantly better experience.

Tickets are on sale now with 4-day general admission passes starting at $391 (that includes fees). Single-day tickets run at $165 a pop, and there are upgrades available for VIP areas. If you just want to hit a day or two, I suggest waiting until the full schedule drops to make sure you don’t miss your favorite act at Bourbon and Beyond.

For Kentucky football fans who don’t want to miss a game, the Wildcats host South Alabama on the Saturday that Chris Stapleton takes the stage. No offense to the Jaguars, but I don’t think too many Kentucky fans will lose sleep if they have to miss that game to watch some of their favorite bands in Louisville.

