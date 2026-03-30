FanDuel is Killing TVG, Taking Away Horse Racing's TV Network

The footprint of horse racing continues to shrink. Horse racing once had a monopoly on legalized sports betting. Now, a legalized sports book is eliminating one of the sport’s greatest assets. TVG, currently known as FanDuel TV, will be “phased out” over the next 20 months. That’s a nice way of saying that FanDuel is killing TVG.

FanDuel TV is still honoring agreements to broadcast from Del Mar and Keeneland Spring and Fall meets, with hosts on-site leading into the Breeders’ Cup. In-studio production will be eliminated in December. A skeleton crew will keep the horse racing broadcasts rolling through 2027.

Even though it’s taking the horse racing network off of cable TV, you will still be able to make wagers on FanDuel Racing and the TVG app. The wagering platform is second only to Churchill Down’s TwinSpires.

TVG got its first trial run in Louisville back in 1995. The idea was wise, creating a network that showed the races and built a platform to wager on them. It received a nationwide launch in 1999, lighting up TV screens in the corners of watering holes for decades to come. The network is currently in about 30 million households, down from 50 million a few years ago.

This horse racing oasis was commandeered by FanDuel in 2022. They rebranded TVG to FanDuel TV, but promised not to make any more drastic changes. Five years later, the network will go dark. Andrew Moore, general manager of racing of FanDuel, explained why they’re making this decision to the Paulick Report.

“FanDuel conducted a thorough review of the business and the investments needed to support a linear network didn’t align with its long-term strategy. FanDuel is directing its investments toward the areas most critical to its long-term roadmap and core businesses. Those principles resulted in making deliberate, difficult decisions to better align the company’s portfolio with where it sees the greatest opportunity,” said Moore.

“This was not an easy decision. The team built a trusted network and we recognize the meaningful contributions of the people who built it. FanDuel will continue to invest in racing and partnerships with industry partners.”

More than 100 people will lose their jobs in this gut-punch to the industry. There are other avenues for folks in the horse racing media landscape to find a way on-screen, but the point of entry just got more complicated for casual horse players. Firing up TVG and hearing Andi Biancone highlight a 12-1 horse who looked game in the paddock is much easier than digging through YouTube to get analysis of a race.

Without TVG, FOX’s “America’s Day at the Races” will become the only broadcast dedicated to showing multiple tracks on a given afternoon, and those are typically only on weekends. If FOX is wise, they can add broadcasting rights for more tracks and expand their coverage of the sport, essentially creating a new TVG on FS2. For horse racing’s sake, it needs to happen, keeping the sport on televisions outside of a few big race days.

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