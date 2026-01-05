Film Room Breakdown - Alabama Lights Up Kentucky in SEC Opener

It is no secret that the Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the best three-point shooting teams in college basketball. Under Coach Nate Oats they routinely play as fast as anyone in the country and shoot as many three-point shots as anyone in the country. They have doubled-down in those areas this season with a good deal of success. However, despite having since the evening of December 23rd to prepare, the Kentucky Wildcats seemed to be caught off guard by Alabama’s firepower. The Crimson Tide shot 10-22 from deep in the first half. They went on to shoot 15-38 for the game. Aden Holloway and Houston Mallette, two of their three best shooters, went a combined 10-14. The Wildcats’ issues guarding shooters certainly persisted on Saturday afternoon.

On the offensive end, the ‘Cats once again struggled to find the bottom of the net from three-point range. They shot just 4-19 from three and were just 69% (20-29) from the free throw line. It is really, really hard to compete when you lose the three-point battle by 33 points. Kentucky also failed to secure an advantage on the offensive glass. Alabama actually ended up beating Kentucky 14-12 on offensive rebounds. When the ‘Cats turned to more high ballscreens for Jaland Lowe in the second half they were able to find some success, but it was too little too late. Execution concerns continue, the lack of shooting is real, and points simply aren’t easy to come by outside of what Lowe can create off of the dribble.

As always, we have been hard at work inside of the KSR Film Room breaking down Kentucky’s latest contest. Going on the road to Tuscaloosa and losing to Alabama isn’t a big problem. Big Blue Nation isn’t in the business of losing, but most teams aren’t going to win at Coleman Coliseum this season. However, being largely uncompetitive is becoming too much of a trend when the Wildcats play the best teams on their schedule. The ‘Cats dug a major hole in the first half once again, this time by 21 points, and could never get it closer than nine points after that.

Poor game planning and execution when it comes to guarding the three-point line appears to still be a major problem. Also, offensive execution issues persist especially when Jaland Lowe isn’t in the game. There are a myriad of problems to discuss right now, but we will try to focus on the most controllable in this breakdown. Let’s step inside the KSR Film Room and take a closer look at Kentucky’s 89-74 loss at Alabama.

Poor Closeouts Lead to Easy Alabama Baskets

As we discussed in the KSR+ Scouting Report, getting into rotation or scramble situations against Alabama is a losing proposition. You really don’t want to have to closeout against their shooters. In theory, you should be tight enough to them at all times to not really have a closeout. However, that certainly didn’t seem to Kentucky’s game plan. The Wildcats consistently were put in scramble mode and were forced to closeout against some of the best offensive players in the country. Otega Oweh especially struggled with some lazy, short closeouts when guarding Alabama’s high-level shooters. The lack of urgency taking away the three-point shots was very disappointing.

It took Kentucky less than two minutes to make a bad decision on the defensive end of the floor. The fact that the mistake came from a senior is additionally frustrating. Otega Oweh is guarding #5 Allen in this clip. There was absolutely no reason to help on #0 Philon Jr.’s drive. Then, Oweh compounded his original mistake by completely giving up on the play. There was no time to communicate the switch and it never should have been necessary in the first place so this is squarely Oweh’s fault, not Collin Chandler’s. This was not Oweh’s only poor closeout on Saturday afternoon.

A big part of Saturday’s game plan, or at least you would assume a big part of the game plan, was to take Alabama away from three-point range. That means being okay with trading three points for two points. You want to run them off of the three-point line and force them to score two-point shots. However, you also shouldn’t be in a position to need to “run them off of the line.” You should already be tight enough that there is no closeout to attack. That was Jaland Lowe’s issue in this clip. Look at where he is standing while guarding #3 Wrightsell. He has two feet in the paint and ends up inside of the roll. That puts him in a position to have to closeout aggressively to Wrightsell which leads to the floater. There was no need to be so far off of him to begin with.

Kentucky showed some signs of life early in the second half, but could never get the stops needed to really make a run. This is an embarrassing effort by Otega Oweh. The scouting report for almost every man on Alabama (should) read “tighten up as the ball comes towards you.” That means that instead of helping on the drive you move away from the ball and towards your man. Not only does Oweh not do that, but he also lazily closes out short even after #5 Allen receives the ball. That sort of urgency simply won’t cut it against anyone remaining on Kentucky’s schedule.

Collapsing, Helping, and Tagging for No Reason

Over helping has been a consistent problem for Kentucky not just this season but during Coach Pope’s tenure in general. Every coach has their own philosophy, but often times the Wildcats get caught in between. If they wanted to really be aggressive at stuffing the gaps and limiting penetration then they should force more turnovers. However, that isn’t the case. They often get caught in no man’s land helping for no reason. You either need to commit to helping aggressively enough to cause distress to the ball handler or stay home and take away the three-point attempts. The ‘Cats consistently collapse on drives, help in the gap for no reason, and tag on the roll off of elite shooters. These breakdowns led to Alabama shooting 15-38 from deep.

The reason you recruit Jayden Quaintance is so that he can protect the rim. You should trust him to be able to handle the roll guy without tagging aggressively. That is especially true in a game where you want Alabama to throw it to the roll man. They are dangerous on the roll, but anytime they throw inside that means they aren’t shooting a three. However, Kentucky made sure that wasn’t the case by tagging so aggressively for no reason. Watch Collin Chandler in this clip. Even though Quaintance is right with #22 Sherrell, Chandler comes crashing down to “help.” That leaves #95 Mallette wide open for a layup. Whatever Sherrell would have done on the roll was lower percentage than the shot Mallette ended up getting.

Switching the ballscreens should eliminate the need to help because you are keeping a guy on a guy. Due to the angle of this screen, and a great pass by #0 Philon Jr., Alabama probably would have gotten a layup if not for Kentucky crashing down on the roll. However, two points are less than the three points they ended up with. Both weak side defenders, Mo Dioubate and Malachi Moreno, came crashing down on the roll. That decision left #3 Wrightsell wide open in the corner for a three-point shot. The fact that both of them came running at the ball indicates either a complete lack of discipline or a lack of game planning by Kentucky.

Jaland Lowe was awesome, especially in the second half, offensively. However, the film room was not kind to him on the defensive end. He is guarding #95 Mallette in this clip who essentially only shoots catch-and-shoot threes. Look at the way he literally turns and watches the drive and how long he goes without seeing his man. When you are guarding someone like Mallette, who made four three-point shots in the game, you should be scared to death of them making one. Your only responsibility when guarding them is to take them away from deep. Getting caught ball-watching like this indicates a complete lack of awareness, concentration, and urgency.

A Complete Lack of Concentration and Urgency

There is nothing wrong with playing a little scared on the defensive end of the floor. When you are guarding a team like Alabama there should be some legitimate fear of giving up a three-point shot. There was nothing about Kentucky’s concentration and urgency that gave you the feeling that they were afraid of Alabama as they continued to rain in three after three. That was probably the biggest disappointment from Saturday’s loss.

Collin Chandler lost this battle as soon as he was switched onto #2 Holloway. You simply can’t be that far off of him. That space needs to be close immediately so you are in better position to chase him around on the perimeter. Also, it genuinely seems like Chandler will find any and every way to go UNDER a ballscreen. If he were as committed to getting OVER as he seems to be at going UNDER he could be a good defender and would have taken a couple of three-point shots off of the board on Saturday. This clip showcases an embarrassing lack of urgency when guarding an elite off-the-dribble shooter.

Once again, this battle was lost well before #2 Holloway shot the ball. You have to get out and break his rhythm. Even when he is 30+ feet from the basket you cannot let him be so comfortable. As Kentucky saw later in the game he can make them from anywhere. Not only did Collin Chandler never break Holloway’s rhythm, but he also retreated even further to go UNDER the ballscreen. He had to go out of his way to go under this one. The ‘Cats had a nice run to cut it from 21 to 13, but the momentum was undone by this shot. Chandler has to improve his defense against elite shooting threats or he will quickly become unplayable.

This clip is a perfect encapsulation of Kentucky’s failure against Alabama. Yes, this is an incredibly deep three. Yes, the game was likely already over. However, Otega Oweh’s defense on #2 Holloway signals the lack of urgency we have been talking about. You have to get out there and break his rhythm. When Holloway crosses half court, and then especially when he starts collecting his rhythm, you should be scared to death that he is going to pull-up. There needed to be legitimate fear of giving up three-point shots. It never felt like that was the case on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. Unfortunately, the stats and the scoreboard would back that up as well.