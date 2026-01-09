Film Room Breakdown - Kentucky Collapses at Home Against Missouri

Kentucky has seen rock bottom in the distance already this season. Following losses to Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Gonzaga the ‘Cats trailed rival Indiana by seven points at the half at Rupp Arena. However, they went on to defeat the Hoosiers. The Wildcats then beat St. John’s with yet another monster second half to heal some wounds from an otherwise rough start to the season. Rock bottom, for the time being, was officially avoided.

It is only January 8th. There is still plenty of time for things to potentially get even uglier for Big Blue Nation. Also, admittedly, things could also turn around. However, it feels like Kentucky has reached at least a version of rock bottom following Wednesday’s complete collapse against the Missouri Tigers. There was nothing about the game that was pretty for either team. The Wildcats found a way to pull ahead 66-58 with 4:37 to play and appeared to be on their way to evening up their Southeastern Conference record. What transpired was a total failure in execution on nearly every single possession. Kentucky 1-6 from the field with three turnovers down the stretch. Meanwhile, Missouri was 5-6 from the field and 4-5 at the free throw line.

Per KenPom, Missouri had a 3.8% win probability while trialing 66-58 with 4:37 to play. After finishing the game on a 15-2 run they moved to 2-0 in SEC play with a 73-68 win. The Quad 2 home loss puts the Wildcats in serious jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament. At 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the league the season could get away from the ‘Cats in a hurry. The offense is a total mess, execution is incredibly hard to come by, and there seems to be little connectivity within the team. Big Blue Nation is in a complete uproar. Coach Pope seems to be at a loss as to how to fix the current issues. The team is clearly not performing to any sort of a standard. Less than two years after moving on from Coach Calipari we could be experiencing a new rock bottom in Lexington.

Kentucky’s Offense Has a Timing Problem

There are plenty of places to point the finger when it comes to Kentucky’s lack of offensive execution. A shortage of shooters has made spacing hard to come by. The Wildcats’ also are not sharing the ball particularly well. Additionally, the players simply aren’t as talented as we might have thought they were going to be. However, timing has been a consistent hindrance of execution as well. There were a handful of called set plays on Wednesday night at Missouri that never had a chance of developing due to poor timing.

This was a new set play we saw from Kentucky on Wednesday night. It offers a good opportunity for Jaland Lowe to get downhill to his strong hand while the misdirection could open up Mo Dioubate off of the backscreen. However, the play never was executed properly against Missouri. Dioubate needs to be coming off of the backscreen as Lowe receives the handoff. Lowe was early, or Dioubate was late, which completely blew up the play. Not being able to enter the ball inside led to Lowe attacking the paint and getting swatted at the rim.

Here is the exact same play which Kentucky ran to begin the second half. However, once again, the timing was not right. Jaland Lowe already has the ball before Mo Dioubate is even to the backscreen. The only chance for this play to work is for the timing to be perfect the ‘Cats failed to execute both times they tried to run it on Wednesday.

This is another example of Kentucky’s poor timing disrupting the effectiveness of a set play. Jaland Lowe needs to be deeper down on the wing in position to enter the ball to Jayden Quaintance as he comes off of this diagonal backscreen. Quaintance was open with two feet in the paint, but Lowe wasn’t in a position to get him the ball until he was all of the way out into the mid-post. Quaintance ended up turning the ball over. When plays actually work it is especially frustrating when the little details like timing keep it from being executed.

In theory, Mo Dioubate’s strength is operating from the elbows and high post. He had a very tough game against Missouri. Malachi Moreno was open with two feet in the paint for at least a two-count. However, Dioubate waited a second too long before finally throwing the pass which led to a turnover. Get the ball to him when he is open.

A Lack of Spacing Leaves No Room Around the Basket

Jaland Lowe is a talented playmaker. He did not play particularly well on Wednesday night against Missouri, but his teammates didn’t do him any favors either. There are routinely two other Wildcats already in or around the paint when Lowe looks to attack the basket. This is an issue for Kentucky’s big men when they roll to the basket as well. A lack of perimeter shooting has made things incredibly congested around the basket. Missouri chose to simply not guard Mo Dioubate as the game went on which gave them an extra defender to clog up the paint. After experiencing such great spacing last season it is hard to stomach what we are seeing this season.

This is what you call driving it into a crowd. Jaland Lowe came off of the high drag ballscreen, but Mo Dioubate was on the block right in his driving area. Then, Dioubate ends up getting a catch on the elbow where he puts his head down and ends up on his back. Both Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen were open on the strong side. Not only was there no space for Lowe or Dioubate to drive it into in this clip, but Dioubate also missed two open teammates on the perimeter.

It is really hard to come off of a ballscreen to the side where there are two players. Either Denzel Aberdeen or Kam Williams probably should have been on the other side to create a bit more space. However, this ball still needs to get delivered to Williams. Jaland Lowe is the one player on Kentucky’s team who really puts pressure on the rim off of the dribble and can pull the defense into help situations. When defenders help off of Williams he needs to get the ball. Instead, Lowe forces up a runner that misses.

Missouri simply wasn’t guarding Mo Dioubate as the game went along. That made it very hard for Jaland Lowe to find open teammates around the basket. Dioubate’s man was able to crack down on Jayden Quaintance while two defenders helped corral the Lowe drive. Then, Dioubate about ran into Lowe while he was circling around on the dribble. Otega Oweh eventually misses a contested jump shot with a wide open Denzel Aberdeen at the top of the key. Between Dioubate being in the way and Oweh not passing the ball this was a very frustrating, wasted possession.

Kentucky’s eight point lead was quickly cut in half. It took Missouri less than 30 seconds to make it a four-point game. Bad shots like this made it easy on Missouri down the stretch. Admittedly, it is hard to have space around the basket when both ball screeners roll to the rim. Jaland Lowe didn’t make it any easier on himself by snaking back in towards the clutter. This was a completely unnecessary shot with 15 seconds on the shot clock.

Playmaking is a Problem

Opposing defenses are starting to figure out how to guard Kentucky. You can really sell out on the ball-handler and pack the paint. The Wildcats are likely not going to find the open man, but even if they do it will hard for them to make the defense pay. Ballscreens yield little advantage because the ball handler either can’t process the defensive rotation or the defense is able to cover everything up by completely leaving a non-threat on the perimeter. Last season the ‘Cats manufactured a high-level offense via elite execution, spacing, cutting, and passing. None of that exists this time around. The issues on the offensive end make it very hard to hold onto any optimism moving forward.

Jaland Lowe is unable to gain any real advantage off of this ballscreen. Missouri almost just switches it until Lowe’s primary defender can recover. They tag aggressively off of Denzel Aberdeen to take away Jayden Quaintance on the roll. Also, there was nowhere for Quaintance to roll because Mo Dioubate was already standing on the block taking his defender to the front of the rim. There isn’t much Kentucky can do right now that actually puts any real pressure on an opposing defense. When ballscreens for Lowe aren’t working it is hard to know what you can turn to.

This was a completely wasted offensive possession. Contested fadeaway jump shot from the free throw line with 21 seconds on the shot clock might as well be turnovers. Missouri completely sold out on stopping Denzel Aberdeen knowing that it was very unlikely he would hit Brandon Garrison on the roll. They were correct in that assumption. This ball needed to get delivered to Garrison on the roll. When you consistently don’t make the right read in the pick-and-roll it becomes easier for the opponent to pack the paint.

In fairness to Denzel Aberdeen he had four assists and just one turnover on Wednesday night. However, the film was not kind to him from a decision-making standpoint. Here he actually does a good job of keeping his defender on his hip and attacking the middle of the floor. However, the ball has to get delivered to Kam Williams in the corner. Kentucky’s best shooter was standing wide open in the corner and it doesn’t appear that Aberdeen ever even saw him. Missing Williams in the corner led a low-percentage floater which Aberdeen missed. You cannot afford to miss Williams when the offense is struggling to score. That is how you end up shooting 15-33 (45.5%) from two as a team.