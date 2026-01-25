Film Room Breakdown: Kentucky Grinds Out a 72-63 Win Over the Ole Miss Rebels
loading...
The Kentucky Wildcats had two orders of business today: defeat Ole Miss to extend their winning streak to five games, then get home and ride out the...Read Full Story
Like jumping into a pool off the high-dive, Deone Walker made a big splash during his first season of professional football. The former Kentucky...Read Full Story
Kentucky has high expectations entering the 2026 college baseball season. The Bat Cats are fresh off three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances...Read Full Story
If I were to tell you that Kentucky ranks 4th in the entire country in an offensive category, you might think me mad and ripe for the loony house. I...Read Full Story
To say this has been an interesting offseason for the Governor's Cup rivalry would be putting it lightly. Multiple players and staff members have...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
The biggest story in college basketball this week surrounded G League veteran Charles Bediako returning to Alabama after being granted a temporary...Read Full Story
Saturday was scheduled to be the second big junior day recruiting even for Will Stein's Kentucky football program. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard