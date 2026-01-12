Film Room Breakdown - Kentucky Pulls Away Late to Beat Mississippi State 92-68

That was a lot more fun. Kentucky won the final 13 minutes of the game by 21 points to secure their first Southeastern Conference win of the season. However, the ‘Cats still had to overcome some major adversity early in the game. Mississippi State jumped out to an 18-6 advantage. Additionally, Jaland Lowe reaggrevated his shoulder and left the game at the 17:13 mark. With Jayden Quaintance not playing due to some swelling in his knee it felt like the Wildcats were right back to where they were a few weeks ago. That made the response and subsequent domination of the Bulldogs that much sweeter. It was an all-hands-on-deck effort that led to the 92-68 win over the previously unbeaten in the SEC Mississippi State Bulldogs.

No Kentucky fan is going to claim that a Quad 3 home victory has turned the season around. Injuries are a problem once again and upcoming trips to Baton Rouge and Knoxville will be harder than the week that was just spent in Lexington. Following Wednesday’s embarrassing late collapse against Missouri the ‘Cats cannot afford many, if any, further missteps against non-Quad 1 opponents. Some quality wins against Quad 1 opponents will eventually have to come as well. However, for now, there are at least some small glimmers of hope following what was an offensive renaissance for Kentucky on Saturday night. The Wildcats currently rank 25th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. That will give them a chance in most games. If the offense can resemble what we saw against the ‘Dawgs things could be looking up for Big Blue Nation.

As always, we’ve been hard at work inside the KSR Film Room breaking down Kentucky’s latest contest. Saturday was, without a doubt, the best offensive performance against a high-major opponent of the season. The Wildcats scored 92 points, assisted on 21 made field goals, and connected on nine three-point shots. Again, those numbers coming in a Quad 3 home win doesn’t mean the offensive woes have been solved. However, it at least serves as a confidence builder and a blueprint for what can work going forward. We saw much-improved offensive pacing, cutting, and ball movement. Malachi Moreno’s best game as a Wildcat and the aggressive defensive game plan will be discussed as well. Let’s dive on in and take a closer look at Kentucky’s 92-68 win over Mississippi State.

Welcome Back, Zoom Action

By definition, Kentucky didn’t get a ton of true zoom action on Saturday night. The basketball dictionary would define zoom action as a downscreen into a handoff. However, it is also an offensive structure or concept. Kentucky went to a lot of zoom action “looks” against Mississippi State and then cut based on what the Bulldogs gave them. Often times that would involve the player in the corner back cutting and then either hitting the wing for a ballscreen or reject or a quick reversal to change sides of the floor. It was good to see the ‘Cats play with some pace on offense and have a cohesive plan each time down the floor. The result was the best offensive performance against a high-major opponent of the season. Here are some highlights of Kentucky’s improved offensive execution.

We haven’t seen Kentucky change sides of the floor like this enough this season. The Wildcats have become too much of a “one read” team. If they didn’t get something off the initial action or call the offense would bog down for the entire possession. That was absolutely not the case on Saturday night. Here you see Brandon Garrison hold it for a two-count, but then change sides of the floor. That quick ball reversal is what led to Kam Williams’ open three-point attempt. After he back cut the downscreen on the first side his man never got out to him and Williams made him pay. A simple ball reversal can create open shots.

There was absolutely no space around the rim against Missouri on Wednesday. We constantly saw Jayden Quaintance roll to the rim only for at least one other Wildcat along with several defenders already occupying the paint. However, the spacing was totally different on Saturday night against Mississippi State. Brandon Garrison actually had room to roll into because the Wildcats are playing four guards and playing from an offensive structure that we saw last season. The ‘Cats eventually get to some Zoom Action and Otega Oweh hits Garrison over the top on the roll for a layup.

We haven’t seen much, if any, Grenade Action from the Wildcats this season. A cousin of Zoom Action, Grenade Action was used a lot for Otega Oweh last year. On Saturday night we saw it executed to perfection from an OB Under. Jasper Johnson did a great job of clipping Otega Oweh’s defender, Otega made a hard cut, and Malachi Moreno delivered a perfect pass. You can’t ask for better execution than what you see here.

Mississippi State really overplayed Kam Williams on the perimeter on Saturday night. They did not want to let him get open looks from beyond the arc. That meant that when Kentucky would get into their Zoom Action looks he would often backcut the downscreen. With Williams cutting through and pulling his defender with him it opened up the baseline for the Wildcats to attack. Here you see Jasper Johnson reject the ballscreen to play along the baseline. Johnson ended up missing the layup, but Malachi Moreno was there for the putback slam. Once again there was just so much more room around the basket than we saw on Wednesday evening.

Otega Oweh is at his best when he can play one-on-one along the baseline. Kam Williams back cutting these Zoom Action looks presented perfect opportunities for Oweh to reject and attack the rim. This is an absolutely beautiful move by the Preseason SEC Player of the Year. Two dribbles in a straight line is Oweh’s wheelhouse. Kentucky was able to put him in some very advantageous situations on Saturday due to their offensive structure against Mississippi State.

Aggressive Defensive Game Plan Led to 15 Turnovers, 14 Steals

Big Blue Nation has been clamoring for this Kentucky team to lean into their athleticism and get more aggressive on the defensive end of the floor. We saw a step in that direction against Mississippi State. The Wildcats came out and hard-hedged the ballscreens which was very effective against #12 Hubbard and #10 Epps. Both guards were held below their scoring average and were routinely forced back towards half court to pick up their dribble and give up the ball. Kentucky’s aggressive defensive game plan also led to 15 total turnovers forced with 14 of those coming via steal. That created a dominant 27-10 advantage in points off of turnovers for the ‘Cats.

Otega Oweh looked like Preseason SEC Player of the Year Otega Oweh on Saturday night. His aggressiveness in the passing lanes, like you see in this clip, helped him collect five steals against Mississippi State.

Malachi Moreno’s stat line was excellent. The 7’0″ freshman had his best game as a Wildcat posting 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. However, what he did to set the ton defensively went well beyond the box score. His ability to get out and hard hedge the Mississippi State guards was a true game-changer. On this possession he got out on #10 Epps and forced him to give it up via a long pass back behind him to the wing. Then, Moreno was there for another hard hedge that caused Epps to dribble it out of bounds. Those are some big time defensive plays by the freshman center.

Josh Hubbard is one of the most electric offensive players in college basketball. That didn’t stop Malachi Moreno from taking the ball off of him out near mid court and then showing off his fluid athleticism with a layup on the other end. This is an incredibly impressive clip for Moreno.

There have been moments this season where Kentucky’s effort has been called into question. Otega Oweh was involved in some of those conversations earlier in the year. However, there was no denying how bad he wanted it on Saturday night. Oweh had a couple of incredible effort plays against Mississippi State including this one that led to a windmill dunk. The senior guard showcased some improved attention to detail here as well by really making a point to chase #10 Epps over the handoff. If Oweh had settled for going under he wouldn’t have been in position to get the steal and runout dunk.

The Malachi Moreno Game

We’ve already talked about Malachi Moreno quite a bit. However, he deserves even further praise for the way he played on Saturday night. Using the 7’0″ freshman as the hub of Kentucky’s offense brought back some execution that we haven’t seen the likes of since last season. It should not be forgotten that Moreno was a McDonald’s All-American in this historically great freshman class. Whether he was impacting the game defensively, dishing out assists, grabbing offensive rebounds, or scoring at the rim Moreno played his best game of his young career against Mississippi State.

According to KenPom, Malachi Moreno ranks 76th nationally in individual offensive rebounding rate. He is seventh among freshmen in that category. Moreno pulled down six offensive rebounds on Saturday as the Wildcats dominated the Bulldogs 22-9 on second chance points. This is a really nice post move following the tough rebound.

Kentucky displayed much better timing when executing half court set plays against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs doubled Moreno on the catch which led to a kickoff, two additional passes, and a good look from three for Collin Chandler. Moreno was there to rebound the miss and finished without putting the ball on the floor.

Moreno dished out six assists on Saturday making Mississippi State pay for doubling the post. He did a good job here of letting the double come before dribbling which made the pass out to Denzel Aberdeen even easier. For a freshman Moreno displays excellent patience. The comfortability he possesses with the ball in his hands will allow the ‘Cats to continue to lean on him offensively.

Coach Pope could be the boss at Kentucky for another 20 years and never have a center like Amari Williams. However, Malachi Moreno is an excellent passer in his own right. The ‘Cats need to continue to lean on their freshman big man as the hub of their offense while getting back to operating more like they did last season. This clip is a perfect example of Moreno’s ability to read the defense and deliver on-time and on-target passes to cutters.