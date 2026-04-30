Film Room: Ousmane Ndiaye

There wasn’t much time for Big Blue Nation to research Ousmane Ndiaye before he was officially a Kentucky Wildcat. Within 24 hours of coming onto our radar the 6’11” Senegalese forward had signed with the ‘Cats. Like with all international players the next step will be getting cleared by the NCAA. However, there is a good deal of confidence that there won’t be any significant hurdles on that front. The sooner that Ndiaye can get to Lexington the better because there is definitely a need for size and skill in the front court. Ndiaye, at least on paper, can help check both of those boxes.

The 22-year old forward has been playing professional basketball for several years in some of the top international leagues in the world. Ndiaye has experience playing in the EuroLeague and the Spanish ACB which, according to Ignacio Rissotto, a G League scout who also writes for the popular basketball outlet No Ceilings, are the two best leagues in the world outside of NBA and Olympic competition. He then made the move to Italian Lega Basket Serie A, the top league in Italy, which is also widely considered one of the best leagues in the world. That is where Ndiaye started to find his footing. In 27 games, the 6’11” forward has averaged 10.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43-138 (31.2%) from three-point range. His team, Vanoli Basket Cremona, has two games left in their season.

As always, we’ve been hard at work in the KSR Film Room breaking down Kentucky’s latest addition. There are a lot of unknowns that come with international recruiting. How quickly can he get here? Will the style of play translate? Can he mesh with new coaches and new teammates while also assimilating to a new country and culture? It isn’t easy to answer those questions, but Ndiaye comes with the international pedigree that would suggest he can make an impact for Kentucky in 2026-2027.

By most measures, he has been playing at a level higher than that of college basketball for a few years now. If his current Serie A stats can translate to Kentucky it will be enough for this to be a very successful pick up. The 6’11” Senegalese forward provides some intriguing upside too for a team that needs top end talent. Let’s dive on in and take a closer look at Ousmane Ndiaye.

Perimeter Shot-Making

The reason you recruit Ousmane Ndiaye is for the floor-spacing upside. Now, admittedly, the shooting numbers don’t exactly jump off of the page. He is 43-138 (31.2%) from three-point range in 27 games this season in Italy. That is very impressive volume, but the efficiency leaves a little to be desired. However, he certainly provides the most shooting upside at the 4-spot that Coach Pope has had so far in Lexington. The fluidity with which Ndiaye moves with on the perimeter is impressive as well. There will be an adjustment period when it comes to reigning in the shot selection, but having a 6’11” forward who can make 43 three-point shots in 27 games is a good weapon to have at your disposal. The ‘Cats desperately needed to upgrade the 4-spot from last season. Ousmane Ndiaye certainly gives you a higher ceiling at the position.

Kentucky’s first two transfer portal signings were, arguably, the two best playmakers available. Both Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins were high usage players that spent a lot of time as a pick-and-roll ball handler. Their playmaking ability should pair nicely with Ousmane Ndiaye’s pick-and-pop ability. He has plenty of highlight reel shots, but these are the ones he needs to make for the ‘Cats next season. Ndiaye displays good footwork and has his hands ready while fading towards the left wing. Given his quick release and high release point it is very hard to contest his three-point attempts.

Ndiaye’s fluidity and athleticism on the perimeter really pops on film. He does not move like a 6’11” forward. Due to his footwork and quickness he is very dangerous in the pick-and-pop. In this clip you see him slip the ballscreen to a pop. Even though the defense switched it Ndiaye was still able to clear enough space to get off a clean attempt. These are the shots he will be asked to take, and obviously make, at Kentucky next season.

It remains to be seen how good of a shooting team the 2026-2027 Kentucky Wildcats will be. Admittedly, they have a lot more shooting upside than they do proven ability. Kam Williams is certainly the most proven shooter having shot 91-231 (39.4%) in 57 college games. Justin McBride made 40.0% of his attempts last year, but the volume was pretty low (38-95) and he hadn’t previously been a shooter. Both Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins have catch-and-shoot data to lean on, and Wilkins made 65 three-point shots as a freshman at Furman, but both will need to take steps forward in order to space the floor in Kentucky’s backcourt. Ousmane Ndiaye has the upside to really stretch the floor in the front court. Not many 6’11” guys can make shots like you see in this clip.

Will Coach Pope give the green light for Ndiaye to fire off attempts like this? Will Ndiaye shoot it well enough to earn some heat check attempts like this? The answers to those questions won’t be known until we get into the season. However, it is better to have this skill in your bag than not have it at all. Ndiaye shooting pull-up three-point shots off of the dribble likely won’t be a big part of Kentucky’s offense. The fact that he can knock down a three off of a left-to-right crossover like this though is why there has been NBA Draft buzz about him for years. Ndiaye is supremely talented and brings some real shooting upside to the Wildcats’ front court.

Athleticism in Transition

There are athletic and physical tools that come with Ousmane Ndiaye that you simply cannot teach. At 6’11” he operates out on the perimeter like a guard. He runs off of screening action, quick-releases shots on the move, and operates confidently with the ball in his hands. That fluid athleticism translates to the open floor in transition as well. Ndiaye runs like a gazelle end-to-end. He is a guy that you can throw it ahead to in transition, toss up a lob for, or hit on the rim run. The athleticism that he brings to the table at 6’11” makes him fun to watch in transition. Playing alongside Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins should give Ndiaye some opportunities to make highlight-worthy plays in transition.

There is no doubt that Ndiaye’s athleticism will translate to Kentucky from day one. He can run the floor so fluidly and effortlessly. With a team that appears as if they will be built to play fast, you could definitely see the 6’11” forward catching lobs like this for the ‘Cats next season.

It takes a great deal of athleticism to not only make this catch and subsequently dunk the basketball with two hands, but specifically to do it all without traveling. Ndiaye has the fluid athleticism necessary to make some highlight-reel plays in transition.

Having a 6’11” forward that can run the floor and finish above the rim is a real luxury. Ousmane Ndiaye has upside as a perimeter shot-maker, but these are the sort of plays he definitely will make as a Kentucky Wildcat. He should pair nicely next to Kentucky’s dual-point guard look in the backcourt.

Ousmane Ndiaye Evaluation

This is a high-risk, high-reward pickup for a Kentucky team that needs talent. Ndiaye has obvious upside as a three-point shooting threat. That is why you go recruit the 6’11” Senegalese forward. However, the numbers would indicate that his upside as a floor spacer is still mostly just that, upside. Making 43 three-point shots in 27 games in one of the best international leagues in the world is impressive, but 31.2% won’t get it done long term.

He also is an incredibly fluid athlete that can make plays in transition on the rim run or as a lob threat. There is no doubt that those skills will translate. Being 6’11” with the ability to move the way he moves will help smooth the transition to SEC play. Ultimately, reining in the shot selection and how seeing how many threes he makes at what percentage will decide how the Ousmane Ndiaye experiment goes for Coach Pope and Kentucky.