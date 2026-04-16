Film Room: Zoom Diallo

Big Blue Nation is not known for their patience. When the transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7th all Kentucky had on their roster was incoming freshman Mason Williams along with returners Kam Williams and Malachi Moreno. That left a lot of work to be done when it came to building a championship-caliber team in Lexington. On top of all of that, this off-season was looked at as a make-or-break situation for Coach Mark Pope. After a disappointing 2025-2026 season it was largely understood that he could be coaching for his job in 2026-2027. Getting a week into the portal with no commitments, especially as positive momentum seemed to come to a screeching halt when players stepped foot on campus, did not give fans much hope.

When Rob Wright III came to campus, didn’t commit, and returned to BYU the unrest among Kentucky fans reached a fever pitch. Rumors surrounding Tyran Stokes seemed to shift back to Kansas after the #1 prospect in the Class of 2026 visited Lexington. Then, there were some initial questions if it would be easy as hoped to simply shift back to Zoom Diallo as the primary point guard target. Diallo had visited over the weekend, but the ‘Cats seemed to make Wright III priority number one. However, on Wednesday evening news broke that Diallo had committed to Kentucky. One of the top point guards in the transfer portal, Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game as a sophomore at Washington.

As always, we’ve been hard at work inside the KSR Film Room breaking down Kentucky’s latest commitment. Zoom Diallo brings a level of explosiveness and playmaking that the ‘Cats haven’t yet seen at the point guard position under Coach Pope. He is a shot-creating master both for himself and for his teammates. The 6’4″ guard checks a lot of boxes in terms of athletic and physical tools as well. Diallo isn’t a proven three-point shooter, but there is a positive trajectory that should provide some optimism there. Additionally, he is an elite mid-range scorer and had a 30.3% assist rate last season at Washington. He immediately raises Kentucky’s ceiling from last season due to his offensive talent. Let’s dive on in and take a closer look at what Zoom Diallo brings to the table for the Wildcats.

Individual Shot-Creation

Zoom Diallo, out of necessity, had the ball in his hands a lot at Washington. However, his usage rate is essentially in line with what Otega Oweh’s was the last two seasons at Kentucky. Swapping Oweh for Diallo as a potential “best player” should be an upgrade for 2026-2027 Kentucky. Diallo has similar physical measurables, is a significantly better ball-handler, passer, and mid-range scorer, and is only a slight drop-off in terms of three-point percentage, at-rim finishing, and defense. His 95th percentile ranking of points per possession in the mid-range is very impressive. He ranks very highly as a pick-and-roll ball handler, per Synergy, as well. Diallo’s ability to create his own shot off of the bounce and score it from multiple levels unlocks something offensively that Kentucky hasn’t had the last two seasons.

Lamont Butler was an incredibly crafty playmaker for Kentucky that exceeded expectations in 2024-2025. Denzel Aberdeen did a great job of filling in for Jaland Lowe as the primary point guard in 2025-2026. However, Zoom Diallo will bring a different level of individual playmaking to the table. He can create his own shot both in ballscreen situations and in isolation. The Synergy metrics indicate he is a pretty efficient scorer in those situations as well. In this clip you see Diallo explode downhill and finish through contact at the rim. How quickly he is able to win the point of attack is impressive. When Diallo gets a head of steam downhill to the rim he is hard to stop.

Diallo seems equally comfortable driving it right or left. His ability to explode down hill to his left just as he would his strong hand really keeps defenses honest on the perimeter. Here you see him attack in a straight line to his left and then finish through contact once again at the rim. Admittedly, Diallo’s at-rim metrics aren’t outstanding, but he has the athleticism and strength to play through some contact.

The term explosiveness gets thrown around a lot when describing Zoom Diallo’s game. However, he can also play with pace. He shows that in this clip. Diallo snakes the ballscreen and comes to a stop in order to keep the defender on his hip. This is something Kentucky fans saw Denzel Aberdeen do a lot this past season. That moved allowed Diallo to create the separation necessary for the floater. He is very good in that intermediate range.

We’ve shown how Diallo scores it at the rim. Now let’s take a look at his real strength, the mid-range game. Based on his track record, there will be defenses that opt to go under ballscreens and handoffs when guarding him. However, what Diallo has the ability to do, is to use that space as a runway. He can either attack the space to get downhill to the rim or use the separation to shoot the pull-up jumper. Diallo meets his defender at the elbow, the defender bounces off of his strong upper body, and the necessary space is created for a clean pull-up jump shot. The ability to create these largely uncontested looks is why Diallo shoots such a high percentage from the mid-range.

These are the types of clips that can get you really excited about Zoom Diallo. Watch how quickly he gets to his spot out of his ballscreen against the national champion Michigan Wolverines. He only needs three dribbles to create his shot. One at the point of attack, a second to crossover and attack the drop defender, and a third to create separation on the step back. That is good, efficient shot-creation. Diallo finishes with a beautiful fadeaway jumper over 7’3″ Aday Mara.

Per Synergy, Zoom Diallo ranked in the 88th percentile in terms of usage as the pick-and-roll ball handler. Additionally, he was in the 92nd percentile of points per possession as the pick-and-roll ball handler. His ability to score from the mid-range was a big reason for that success. In this clip you see him snake the ballscreen in order to gain separation from his primary defender and then pull-up against the soft drop coverage for what is essentially an uncontested jump shot. Diallo shot 57.1% from the mid-range last season which put him in the 95th percentile across college basketball.

Playmaking for Others

There are two prongs to playmaking. First, is what we discussed above. Zoom Diallo is a high-level individual shot-creator. He is explosive, creates separation, and understands how to score off of the dribble from opportunities that he creates for himself. Secondly, there is playmaking for your teammates. Diallo also excels in that realm. Look no further than his 30.3% assist rate as sophomore at Washington for proof. He truly has a unique blend of scoring chops while still arguably being a pass-first point guard. 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game certainly help to back up that lofty claim. Since Coach Calipari came to Lexington in 2010 only four Kentucky point guards have posted a 30% assist rate or higher. John Wall, Tyler Ulis, Ashton Hagans, and Sahvir Wheeler (twice). Diallo could become the fifth in 2026-2027.

Washington was one of the worst three-point shooting teams in college basketball this past season. Therefore, there wasn’t always a lot of space for Zoom Diallo to play in offensively. However, he still found a way to post an impressive 30.3% assist rate. His overall feel and ability process the defense led to very good decision-making as a passer. Here you see him turn a drive into a post move. The double team comes pretty quickly, Diallo sees it coming, and delivers a pass to an open shooter. Simply taking what the defense gives you is a big part of being an effective playmaker.

This clip serves as a reminder that Zoom Diallo is really a pass-first, playmaking point guard. We’ve already discussed his high usage as a pick-and-roll ball handler and how effective he is in those situations. However, you can see here that he does not come off of a ballscreen with a one track mind. His head is up, he is reading the defense, and is able to process it all from a live dribble. Nebraska is in a high, flat hedge here and Diallo is able to hit the roll man slipping out to the rim for a layup. Diallo’s ability to make the right read as a passer while still staying ready to attack aggressively as a scorer is very impressive.

The sign of a truly great passer is the ability to make consistently good reads, and deliver on target passes, from a live dribble. In this clip you see Diallo attack a closeout, attract a ton of attention, and recognize a cutter slashing to the rim. This is a really tough pass to make while dribbling especially as that secondary defender stepped up to negate the paint touch. Plays like this are how you end up posting a 30.3% assist rate.

Three-Point Shooting

One of the first questions Big Blue Nation asks about any recruit, potential or committed, is “can he shoot?” Admittedly, Zoom Diallo is not a proven three-point shooter. He is a career 27.4% three-point shooter with 106 attempts in 64 games. However, there are several reasons to be cautiously optimistic about Diallo’s progression as an outside shooting threat. First and foremost, his numbers last season weren’t that bad. He went 23-73 (31.5%) from three as a sophomore after shooting just 6-33 (18.2%) as a freshman. That is a real and meaningful improvement. Secondly, his catch-and-shoot numbers are good. Diallo was 37.5% on catch-and-shoot three-pointers including 52.6% when unguarded. Additionally, Diallo’s mid-range percentage (57.1%) and free throw percentage (82.5%) would point to potential improvements from deep.

Two things can be true at the same time. Zoom Diallo is not a proven three-point shooter. On his career he is 29-106 (27.4%) from three-point range. However, there is also data to indicate that cautious optimism about continued improvement is completely reasonable. After being a complete non-shooter as a freshman Diallo became a guy as a sophomore that you at least had to guard. He shot 52.6% on unguarded catch-and-shoot three-point shots this past season. Simply making the wide open ones and the ones he knows he is supposed to shoot really helped Diallo expand his offensive game.

Per Synergy, Diallo shot 18-48 (37.5%) on catch-and-shoot threes. Generally speaking, in Kentucky’s offensive system, he will get more catch-and-shoot opportunities which will help him see his percentage increase. He had the ball in his hands so often at Washington that it was hard for him to get the volume of catch-and-shoot look necessary to really increase his percentage and volume overall.

If Diallo can start to make defenses go over ballscreens and handoffs it will make him even more dangerous off of the dribble. Making people pay for going under will be a part of his potential growth as a shooter as a junior at Kentucky.

Kentucky seems to be targeting multiple playmakers in the transfer portal this cycle. If Diallo had the opportunity to play off of the ball a little more it could really tap into his catch-and-shoot numbers. Again, he shot 52.6% on unguarded catch-and-shoot three-point shots as a sophomore according to Synergy data. Those numbers would indicate that he could take another leap as a shooter this coming season in Lexington.

Zoom Diallo Evaluation

Shot-creation and playmaking are at the forefront of Zoom Diallo’s game. He is explosive and strong off of the dribble while maintaining enough awareness to process the defense. The scoring chops are real, especially as a mid-range jump shooter, but he also is a high assist guy that could almost be classified as pass-first. He isn’t a proven three-point shooter and is okay at best in terms of finishing at the rim. Those are certainly areas where he will need to improve. However, playing in what should be more space at Kentucky as opposed to Washington should help enhance his strengths while improving his weaknesses. Creating out of the pick-and-roll is where he shines the most. The usage numbers were high, but the production was there to back it up. Diallo will be Kentucky’s PG1 and increases their ceiling immediately.