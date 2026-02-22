FINAL: Auburn's last second-shot sends Kentucky into 3-game losing streak

Kentucky couldn’t replicate the LSU magic this time around.

On Saturday night inside Neville Arena, the Wildcats suffered a gut-wrenching 75-74 defeat against the Auburn Tigers, marking UK’s first three-game losing streak of the Mark Pope era. Kentucky was holding onto a one-point lead on the final possession, but Auburn scored a putback layup to end its five-game losing skid.

Otega Oweh paced all scorers with a game-high 29 points on 11-20 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 15 points of his own while Collin Chandler rounded out the Wildcats’ double-figure scorers with 10. Auburn received 25 points on 9-14 shooting from KeShawn Murphy.

Some key calls by the officials didn’t go in Kentucky’s way down the stretch, but the Wildcats had this game wrapped up in the final minute before coughing it up. Chandler attempted a full-court heave to Malachi Moreno with 1.2 seconds left, but Moreno couldn’t gather the ball in time to get off the game-winning shot.

The opening segment of this game couldn’t have gone any worse for Kentucky. After putting the Wildcats on the board first, Moreno fell to the court after the make and appeared to roll his ankle, immediately sending him to the bench. Chandler hit an early three-pointer before picking up a pair of fouls that also sent him to the bench. Auburn was receiving a generous whistle early and seemed to be winning every 50/50 ball. UK rolled out a lineup of four non-starters that soon led to a 23-18 Auburn lead as the Tigers were already in the bonus by the midway point of the first half.

Then the game began to shift in Kentucky’s favor. Despite missing five three-pointers in back-to-back offensive possessions, the Wildcat defense was stepping up. Auburn went on a six-minute field goal drought that allowed UK to go in front 32-31. Oweh, who led all scorers at the break with a dozen points, was dunking every ball that came his way. Kentucky closed the half on a 7-0 run to take a 39-35 lead going into the intermission.

Out of the locker room, Kentucky came out firing. Following a couple of Auburn free throws, Oweh capped off another 7-0 run with a fastbreak slam that led to a Tiger timeout. That run wouldn’t last long, though. Auburn responded with seven straight of its own. Chandler was forcing passes that led to bad turnovers. Both teams went cold offensively for a stretch, but Kentucky was clinging to a 50-47 lead with 10:42 to play.

Aberdeen hit a late shot-clock three out of a timeout to make it a six-point game, but the Tigers rattled off six in a row to knot the score at 53-53, forcing UK into another timeout. Oweh soon picked up his fourth foul as Auburn regained the lead, but he continued to fight his way to the rim for tough buckets. An and-one for the Tigers would give them a 64-60 edge going into the final media timeout.

Auburn eventually went up by six points, but Oweh and Aberdeen found ways to respond. Oweh’s corner triple tied the game at 68-68 before a defensive slip-up allowed a wide-open Auburn three with under two minutes left. He was fouled on a three-point attempt of his own the next time down, but only hit two of the freebies. Oweh would then get loose in transition for a dunk that gave UK a one-point lead.

Kentucky would secure a defensive stop the next time down, leading to Aberdeen getting fouled. He hit both free throws to give the ‘Cats a 74-71 lead with 20 seconds on the game clock. Auburn would counter with two makes from the stripe of its own. Chandler then got tagged with an offensive foul that gave the Tigers the ball right back. Auburn would score on a putback right before the buzzer, gifting them a massive win at home.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.