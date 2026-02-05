FINAL: Brandon Garrison posts a double-double in Kentucky's 94-78 win over Oklahoma

It’s something about playing Oklahoma that turns Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison into prime Kobe and Shaq.

On Wednesday night in Rupp Arena, Kentucky (16-7; 7-3 SEC) put together an impressive outside shooting performance in what ended up being a 94-78 victory against the Sooners (11-12; 1-9 SEC). Oweh, who spent his first two seasons at Oklahoma, finished with a game-high 24 points on 7-11 shooting, while Garrison, a native of the Sooner State, posted 20 points and 11 rebounds for his first-ever double-double as a Wildcat.

Kentucky shot 12-26 from beyond the arc as a team while dominating Oklahoma on the glass (41-25). Collin Chandler also reached double-digits in scoring with his 18 points on a 4-8 clip from distance. Garrison made sure to get his technical foul in at the last second, too — but when he plays like that, we’ll happily allow it. This was a comfortable victory for Kentucky coming off last weekend’s emotional win against Arkansas.

From the jump, Kentucky struggled to keep Oklahoma out of the paint. The Sooners were generating the majority of their points around the rim early on. Tae Davis was up to nine early points before the UK defense settled in and began to take those looks away. Meanwhile, Kentucky was red-hot from beyond the arc, hitting five of its first 10 shots from deep. The Wildcats’ bench was even providing good minutes off the pine, but every time it looked like UK was about to break the game open, Oklahoma would respond.

Despite a flurry of missed layups down the stretch of the first half for Kentucky, the three-pointers continued to fall. A triple from Chandler gave UK its first six-point lead of the night with 2:18 left until the intermission. He hit another one a minute later, followed by a Mo Dioubate layup, giving the ‘Cats a comfortable 43-32 lead at the break thanks to a 9-16 clip from long range. Oklahoma went the final four minutes of the half without a single point.

Kentucky quickly went on a run to start the second half, ballooning its lead to as many as 19 points less than four minutes in. But the ‘Cats would let off the gas and allowed Oklahoma to sneak back into the game. An 8-0 Sooner run had it down to an 11-point edge for UK before Garrison stopped the bleeding with a floater in the lane. A defensive stop then led to an Oweh fastbreak layup, which pushed the Kentucky lead back to 15 and forced OU into a timeout.

The Wildcats’ offense continued to pour in buckets, but some uninspired defense with a large lead allowed Oklahoma to keep the score within reach. Even still, Kentucky was in front 74-60 with 7:04 left in regulation with Garrison playing his best basketball of the season. The Sooners were able to build some nerves in Rupp Arena by cutting the deficit down to eight, but UK quickly went on a run to put the finishing touches on the win.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.