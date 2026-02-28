FINAL: Collin Chandler's career game fuels Kentucky to 91-77 win over No. 25 Vanderbilt

Kentucky didn’t need Collin Chandler to be Captain Clutch down the stretch, but he still put together the best game of his college career.

On Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena, the Wildcats (19-10; 10-6 SEC) exacted revenge on the No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7; 9-7 SEC) in a 91-77 blowout victory. Chandler poured in a career-high 23 points on an impressive 6-8 shooting clip from deep. He was aided by 23 points from Otega Oweh, who is now UK’s all-time leader in 20-point games against SEC opponents with 20 of them, surpassing Antonio Reeves‘ previous record of 19.

Vanderbilt only led for 18 seconds of this game as Kentucky was in control for essentially the entire 40 minutes. After taking a 15-point lead into halftime, the Wildcats led by double-digits the entire second-half. It was just a little over a month ago that UK was blasted by 25 points against this same Vandy team in Nashville. The ‘Dores shot just 7-28 from deep while turning the ball over 11 times.

Kentucky also received big games from Denzel Aberdeen (15 points, four assists, four rebounds) and Malachi Moreno (11 points, six rebounds, five assists) to help fuel the blowout. The ‘Cats shot 58.8 percent from the field and 11-22 from deep, recording 16 assists to 11 turnovers along the way.

Kentucky played one of its best opening halves of the season to start this game. We can thank Chandler for helping make it happen. He poured in 15 points on 5-7 shooting from deep in the first 20 minutes, hitting three of those triples before the first media timeout. It was high-scoring from the jump for both teams early on as Kentucky shot out to a 21-14 lead. That pace continued even once head coach Mark Pope brought in his bench pieces. A three from Aberdeen followed by a pick-six slam from Oweh made it 31-16 in favor of the Wildcats.

The game began to slow down a bit down the stretch of the first half, in part because of Kentucky’s added defensive pressure. Jasper Johnson even got in on the three-point parade. After a layup by Brandon Garrison, UK was on top by 20 points at the final media timeout. Vanderbilt would respond with a 7-0 run, but the ‘Cats closed the half strong enough to take a 46-31 advantage into the intermission. As a team, Kentucky was shooting 9-16 from deep compared to just a 2-11 mark for the Commodores.

Offense was hard to come by to begin the second half, both teams going score-for-score. After turning the ball over just three times in the opening half, Kentucky had four of them in the first seven minutes of the second half. One of them came off a made three by Chandler that was ruled as an offensive foul after he kicked his leg out on the shot, negating the bucket. Vanderbilt continued to put together scoring runs, but so did the ‘Cats. An and-one from Oweh at the under-12 timeout made it a 65-46 edge for UK.

Kentucky was able to get into the foul bonus before the midway point of the half. A couple of Mo Dioubate free throws gave the ‘Cats its largest lead of the afternoon to that point at 69-48 with 11 minutes to go. Even with Vanderbilt going through a stretch where it made six out of seven field goals, UK made eight straight of its own. With under five minutes left after a Moreno bucket, Vanderbilt had to call a timeout down 86-67.

In the closing minutes, Kentucky coughed up a few turnovers, allowing the Commodores to rattle off an 8-0 run. But Vanderbilt never got closer than 14 points from there as the ‘Cats easily put the game away.

